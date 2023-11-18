As Liverpool look ahead to the looming January transfer window, both Jurgen Klopp and the club's support will be hoping to avoid a repeat scenario from the summer, in which much of the talk was centred around the future of lethal talisman, Mohamed Salah.

While the Egyptian goal machine ultimately stayed put at Anfield, there had been very real fears that he would join the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in moving to Saudi Arabia, having reportedly been the subject of a £215m bid from Al-Ittihad in early September.

To receive such an offer for a 31-year-old could likely have tempted the Reds into a sale, yet with the European window having already slammed shut, the inability to acquire a replacement was no doubt a factor in Klopp and co holding firm.

It is likely that with the club now once again in a strong position domestically - just a point behind leaders Manchester City - sanctioning the sale of their top scorer in January would be a no-no, yet there have been whispers that Saudi interest will renew in the New Year.

In the event that Salah - who has now scored 198 goals in 322 games for the club - is tempted to move on in 2024, either in the winter or next summer, those at Anfield will have to consider acquiring a suitable replacement to slot into that right-wing berth.

At present, the only natural fit among the club's attacking crop for that role appears to be 17-year-old sensation, Ben Doak, hence the need for a more proven and experienced asset to step in.

Liverpool transfer news - Mo Salah replacements

One name that has been doing the rounds of late is Bayern Munich's, Leroy Sane, with the former Manchester City man reportedly of interest to the Premier League outfit with just 18 months left to run on his existing deal.

The German speedster has been in sparkling form this season under Thomas Tuchel after scoring nine goals and contributing seven assists in all competitions, hence the interest from those on Merseyside.

That being said, an undoubtedly suitable candidate could also have presented himself within English football, with West Ham United talisman, Jarrod Bowen having also caught the eye of Klopp and his staff - as well as Newcastle United.

That interest - which was noted by talkSPORT back in October - may well have been scuppered somewhat by the England international only recently signing a new long-term deal with the Hammers, yet if a handsome offer is received for Salah, those funds could be reinvested in a sizeable bid for the 26-year-old.

The former Hull City man has long been linked with a move to Anfield and has even been dubbed an "unbelievable" player by Klopp, hence why now could well be the right time for the Reds to finally make their move.

Jarrod Bowen's season by numbers

For much of last season, it was largely a tale of woe for West Ham and for Bowen, with David Moyes' side finding themselves in and around the relegation zone, while the usually reliable winger netted just six league goals - after scoring 12 times the previous campaign.

Amid all that frustration, the 2022/23 season ultimately ended on a high for Moyes and co as they romped to Europa Conference League glory, with Bowen netting the decisive goal at the death in the showpiece win over Fiorentina.

Buoyed by that match-winning involvement, the one-time Hereford United man has carried that momentum into this term, having already bettered last year's goal tally with eight goals in just 12 Premier League games thus far.

While the Irons' league form has still been somewhat mixed, the £120k-per-week wizard has undoubtedly been a shining light from the flanks, having also created three 'big chances' and averaged 1.4 tackles per game - illustrating the full array of his qualities, both in and out of possession.

Jarrod Bowen's record against the 'Big Six' (all comps) Club Games Goals Assists Liverpool 8 1 2 Manchester City 9 2 0 Arsenal 8 4 1 Chelsea 9 1 4 Tottenham 9 1 0 Manchester United 11 0 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

As a left-footed asset who loves to cut in from the right wing, it is evidently clear why Bowen has been noted as the "perfect replacement" for Salah by teammate, Michail Antonio, as "everything he is touching is turning to gold right now".

How Jarrod Bowen compares to Mo Salah

The in-form "bags-man" - as described by Antonio - would have big shoes to fill were he to move to Anfield, yet there have been signs that he has the necessary traits and qualities to ably take on the Egyptian's mantle.

That was notably true following his remarkable touch and finish against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this season, as the in-demand ace killed the ball dead with ease before prodding past the onrushing goalkeeper in a manner that Salah himself would be proud of.

In fact, that effort was perhaps somewhat reminiscent of the goal that the latter man himself scored against the Hammers, ironically, a few years ago on the counter, with it easy to see the comparison between those two composed finishes.

While Bowen has scored fewer goals (eight v ten) and provided fewer assists than his Liverpool counterpart (one v four) in the top flight this season, it's worth remembering that Salah didn't truly explode until moving to Anfield at 25 - just a year younger than the West Ham man is now.

Having joined from Roma in 2017, the one-time Chelsea flop went on to score 32 league goals in his debut season under Klopp, having previously netted career-best figures of 15 league goals in Serie A the year prior.

As such, with Bowen showing promising signs of late - and in the Premier League to boot - his impressive rise could be set to sky-rocket if nurtured under the German's wing, with there few better options to fill that potential void on the flanks.

While it remains to be seen just how much the Leominster-born sensation would cost - having been valued at €50m (£44m), as per CIES Football Observatory - any deal could be worth every penny to find what could be the 'perfect' Salah successor.