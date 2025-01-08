Liverpool’s attack has undoubtedly been one of the most potent in the Premier League, playing a massive role in Arne Slot’s early success during his first few months at the helm.

The Reds have notched 47 goals in 19 matches throughout the league campaign - the most of any side in the division - with one player in particular starring following the Dutchman’s arrival.

Mohamed Salah has been the main man for Slot in forward areas, scoring 18 times and registering 13 assists in just 19 matches, with his combined goal contributions tally the most of anyone in the top flight - highlighting how badly they need to tie him down to a new deal.

Cody Gakpo has also excelled in recent weeks, scoring four in the last five outings, looking in the best form of his Reds career under his compatriot at Anfield.

However, despite the respective records of the aforementioned players, the January transfer window presents an opportunity for the 46-year-old to strengthen his side and boost their title ambitions.

Liverpool’s search for a striker

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have identified a replacement for striker Darwin Núñez in the form of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, who’s currently spending the season on loan at Galatasaray.

The Uruguayan joined the Reds for £85m back in the summer of 2022, but has failed to live up to his price tag, only scoring 37 times in 120 appearances since his big-money move.

Such form could lead to a deal for Osimhen, with the report claiming the recruitment team have been impressed with his form to date, opening the door for a move and a sale which could see Nunez move to Saudi Arabia.

It’s previously been reported that the Napoli attacker now has a €75m (£62m) release clause which could see him move in January - a potential bargain given his run of 13 goals in 16 appearances throughout 2024/25.

His impressive record would undoubtedly bolster the club’s already deadly attack, potentially allowing them to have their own version of one of the world’s leading marksmen.

Why Osimhen could be Liverpool’s answer to Haaland

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland has been a constant nuisance to every backline in England’s top flight since his own move during the same summer as Nunez.

The pair first commenced their battle in the Community Shield at the start of 2022/23, but a couple of years on it’s evident that the Norwegian has won that battle - now looking like Europe’s leading striker.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has scored 111 times in 125 appearances under Pep Guardiola, playing a vital role in their treble success during his maiden year in Manchester.

Every club must wish they had a forward as clinical as the 24-year-old, but any move for Osimhen could see the Reds have their own version of the superstar.

The £160k-per-week Nigerian has been ranked as a similar player to the City ace by FBref, with the comparison understandable when delving into their respective figures from the ongoing season.

How Victor Osimhen compares to Erling Haaland in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Osimhen Haaland Games played 12 20 Goals & assists 13 17 Goals per 90 1.08 0.80 Minutes per goal 84 112 Shots taken 5.6 4 Shots on target 2.4 2.1 Stats via FBref

Osimhen, who’s previously been dubbed a "monster" by analyst Ben Mattinson - may have been outscored to date, but has managed to achieve a better goal per 90 record, whilst also registering a higher minutes per goal average.

He’s also managed significantly more shots per 90, highlighting the danger he poses within the final third, offering that added focal point which could complete the Reds’ potent front line.

£62m for another striker could seem like a huge risk given the lack of impact from Nunez, but given the Nigerian’s comparison to City star Haaland, it’s certainly a risk that could pay off in Slot’s favour.

As for the Uruguayan, it’s a real shame to see his move fail to flourish as many anticipated, but ultimately, the club need to cash in on him to prevent a huge loss on their investment, with the Napoli ace the perfect man to fill the void.