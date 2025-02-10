Liverpool are now willing to offload a player who Arne Slot has grown frustrated with this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

The summer window may be some time away, but that's not stopping the Reds from being linked with a host of players as they look to further strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller has been mentioned as an option for Liverpool, with the 23-year-old a player who could come in and add more quality in front of the defence. He has averaged 1.5 tackles per game in the German Bundesliga across 21 appearances this season.

A new centre-back will be needed in the summer in order to ease the workload on Virgil van Dijk, with Crystal Palace and England ace Marc Guehi emerging as a rumoured option. However, he wouldn't be available on the cheap, so the Reds would have to break the bank to snap him up.

Similarly, a left-back may also be needed by the end of the campaign, with Andy Robertson showing signs of being past his best. Girona's Miguel Gutierrez has been among those linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool willing to sell attacking star

On the outgoing front, Liverpool could look to sell Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window, bringing an end to his three-and-a-half-year stay at the club. There are also doubts over the futures of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, with potential wholesale changes on the horizon.

According to Anfield Watch, "Slot has become frustrated with the Colombian as the season has progressed", suggesting that he doesn't see a long-term future for him at the club.

Diaz has been an important player for Liverpool since his switch from FC Porto in January 2022, with the winger scoring eight goals in 17 Premier League starts this season. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on him during their time working together:

"He’s a top player. He’s a top, top, world-level player. It's a joy for me to work with Luís every day, and I'm more than happy that we decided to sign him in January."

The £55,000-a-week Diaz has also struggled at times against low blocks in his new central attacking role, arguably struggling to adjust to a new position when opponents sit deep.

The Colombian's finishing has been criticised in the past during his left-sided days, with many feeling he wasn't ever at the level of Sadio Mane at his peak, and at 28, he isn't getting any younger.

The idea of Liverpool retaining the services of Diaz is certainly no bad thing considering what a tricky, hard-working footballer he is, but it is easy to see why Slot could be eyeing a proper centre-forward in place of him in the summer, especially as his current contract expires in 2027.