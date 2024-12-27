Rivals watch with slumped posture as Liverpool continue to move inexorably toward the Premier League title, or so it would seem.

The thing is, those of an Anfield persuasion know the agony of coming within a whisker of the biggest prizes over so many hard-fought years under Jurgen Klopp's leadership.

The road is long and winding and Liverpool are bound to meet more adversity before reaching the finish line and claiming the gold prize, be that in the Premier League, Champions League or somewhere else.

Arne Slot has already earned his flowers, whatever happens over the coming months. To inherit Klopp's squad and lift it even higher is something special, and he will have won over even the most doubtful of Reds supporters, convincing them that he is the man for the job over the coming years.

Arne Slot - Liverpool Record as Manager Competition Matches W D L Points (per game) Premier League 17 13 3 1 39 (2.47) Champions League 6 6 0 0 18 (3.00) Carabao Cup 3 3 0 0 9 (3.00) Stats via Transfermarkt

Liverpool are flying high but they aren't infallible. December has been a successful month but it has exposed some defensive fragilities that need to be managed.

Liverpool looking at left-backs

While Liverpool are unlikely to do anything drastic and sign a left-back this winter, it does appear to be a priority position and will be the first port of call when action is taken to improve Slot's squad.

Recent reports claim that Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, 21, is on the radar but that Manchester United are in the driving seat. Liverpool may need to move for alternative targets if the need for a full-back intensifies.

Well, as per transfer insider Graeme Bailey, the Anfield side have been sounding out a potential move for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

It's understood that FSG have been in talks with the Canada international's representatives in recent weeks and have ascertained that he would be interested in moving to the Premier League.

However, Real Madrid are also in the picture, and though Slot's side could snap him up on a free transfer, Davies' £178k-per-week salary would likely need improving, placing him within the highest echelon of Liverpool's earners.

What Alphonso Davies would bring to Liverpool

Andy Robertson has shrunk into a modus operandi that lacks his former vigour and energy. Noise concerning his decline is perhaps a little too loud, but as correspondent David Lynch says: "Robertson's luck just hasn't been in this season, but it would also be fair to say he has been at the scene of the crime for a lot of poor Liverpool moments."

The 30-year-old has clearly run himself into the ground across years of tireless service on Merseyside, and while he will want to continue his Liverpool journey over the next few years (at the least) bringing a player of Davies' ilk in could be a game-changer, injecting potency while maintaining the creative and technical quality on offer.

Davies is a rampant dribbler, sure, but he is also a confident distributor and an accurate ball-winning defender. The complete package, some might say.

Andy Robertson vs Alphonso Davies (2024/25) Match Stats* # Matches (starts) 13 (12) Goals 1 Assists 2 Touches* 84.2 Pass completion 92% Key passes* 1.6 Ball recoveries* 6.3 Dribbles* 1.8 (51%) Tackles + interceptions* 2.1 Ground duels (won)* 4.9 (58%) Stats via Sofascore

Davies' former teammate Ivan Perisic has described him as a "miracle" in the past, such is the absurd nature of his physical qualities, his speed and potency.

He'd be the perfect Robertson upgrade, with his style seemingly perfect for the thriving Cody Gakpo too.

Imagine him & Cody Gakpo

Gakpo has grown into a key player this season, having notched ten goals and four assists across 26 appearances, of which only 15 have come from the outset.

Robertson is still a solid and accomplished left-back with an elite range of passing that creates a link between him and the attacking wideman, be that Gakpo or Luis Diaz, but Davies would reinvent the flank and instil a new level of dynamism across the years of his Liverpool career.

As per FBref, Davies ranks among the top 3% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 9% for progressive passes and shot-creating actions, the top 2% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

Davies' pace and relentless ball-carrying moves would be perfect for the Dutch winger, whose ability to cut inside and rifle swooping shots into the corner of the netting is proving to be a real asset for title-chasing Liverpool.

Gakpo's beautiful goal against Leicester City on Boxing Day set the tone in the second half as Liverpool staged a comeback. Just imagine if this Arjen Robben-esque wideman had a tireless bundle of energy deployed behind him. The two could work in devastating flux.

Of course, one of the most pressing concerns on Liverpool fans' minds will be whether Real Madrid can be defeated in this transfer battle. There's a very plausible and not-too-distant future that sees Davies partner Trent Alexander-Arnold on the Los Blancos flanks.

But given that the Bayern star is willing to try his hand in the Premier League and Liverpool are performing at a level that would tempt any first-class player across the globe, this could be a statement signing for Richard Hughes to complete, speaking to the globe that Anfield is one of the finest and most attractive outfits around.

From a tactical standpoint, Slot will feel that he has the acumen to raise Davies' skillset even higher. Paired with Gakpo on the left, it could be a recipe for destruction. Liverpool are Europe's team to beat right now but such an acquisition could actually ensure a similar level is maintained across the Slot era.