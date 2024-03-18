Well, that wasn't how Jurgen Klopp's farewell script was meant to go was it? Liverpool were supposed to coast to multiple trophies as the German bids farewell to Anfield but their plan has been stumped.

They may still win a couple more along the way with the Reds strongly positioned in the Premier League and in the latter stages of the Europa League but one last dart at the FA Cup has proven too much for Klopp who is denied a final encounter at Wembley.

How on earth Liverpool lost 4-3 to bitter rivals Manchester United is anyone's guess, though.

Why Liverpool lost to Man United

Liverpool went a goal behind early in the game courtesy of a Scott McTominay strike but in typical fashion rallied as the opening half went on.

Strikes from Alexis Mac Allister and star man Mo Salah put the Reds in front but what ensued in the second half and the extra time that followed was truly chaotic.

None other than Antony scored a last-gasp goal with three minutes of normal time remaining, just his second of the campaign. That was after a barrage of Liverpool pressure. At one moment the Reds even had a five-on-two situation only to spurn what could have been a game-clinching moment.

Klopp's frustrations were clear and it was indeed a period in the game they came to rue. Harvey Elliott may have fired the Merseysiders back in front during extra time but Marcus Rashford and then Amad Diallo rescued proceedings for Erik ten Hag's men.

How did they concede such goals, however? Well, two cheap giveaways of possession. First, Darwin Nunez was guilty of giving the ball away. McTominay was only too happy to pick it up and then slide in Marcus Rashford. With the last kick of normal time the England forward had missed a remarkably one-on-one chance but he was not missing on this occasion.

Then, in the final few seconds of extra time, Liverpool flooded players forward for a corner. Not intent on penalties, the ball was cleared and then Elliott was dispossessed. Alejandro Garnacho raced forward with just one defender back and then picked out an unlikely hero in Amad who was able to slide the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher.

So, Nunez and Elliott will have to take some of the blame but they weren't the only players in Liverpool colours who deserve some slack.

Joe Gomez's performance in numbers

Joe Gomez has enjoyed quite the resurgence in both form and importance this season, largely due to injuries.

The former Charlton Athletic star has been given a chance at left-back with Andy Robertson out injured and has also been fielded at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines.

With Ibrahima Konate nursing his own injury, Gomez even played at centre-back against Sparta Prague in the midweek European rout.

Reverting back to the right side this time around, it wasn't a performance that encapsulated why he's just been recognised with a call-up to the England national team.

Indeed, Gomez was arguably at fault for McTominay's opener, sucked out of position and allowing space for Garnacho to get in behind.

To his credit, the 26-year-old did improve with his positioning and overall performance levels in the second period but he never really got going in the opening 45 minutes. Duly handed a 6/10 match rating by GOAL, writer Peter McVitie noted: 'Terrible start with bad positioning to give away space for the first goal but then helped them keep the pressure on United once they settled in.'

Overall, Gomez ceded possession a rather remarkable 24 times at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, while also winning just four of the 11 duels contested at the back.

It was a performance that failed to inspire much confidence and for that reason, it would not be a surprise if we see Conor Bradley back in the right-back slot next time around.