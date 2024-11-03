Liverpool's move for an "irreplaceable" Real Madrid player could now happen in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Liverpool produce huge fightback vs Brighton

For a large chunk of Saturday, it looked as though the Reds would be suffering a damaging defeat in the Premier League, trailing Brighton at Anfield and producing an awful, not capitalising on Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Instead, Liverpool staged a spirited and vital recovery in the final 20 minutes or so, equalising through a Cody Gakpo cross that went all the way into the net, and a trademark Mohamed Salah curler that sent the home crowd wild.

Arne Slot's side held on to secure a priceless 2-1 triumph and three points to their tally, and if Arsenal's loss earlier in the day was a bonus, Manchester City's 2-1 defeat away to Bournemouth was even better, in what proved to be a perfect afternoon for the Reds.

It means that they are now two points clear at the top of the Premier League table, building a seven-point advantage over the Gunners at the same time, which feels significant. In terms of potential transfer business at Anfield, an exciting update has now emerged.

Liverpool could sign "irreplaceable" Real Madrid ace in January

According to a new update from TEAMtalk, there is now a chance that Liverpool could sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January, as FSG look to splash the cash.

The report states that the Reds are "still keen to build upon their great start and add more depth to their side" midway through the season, and Slot "has asked for new legs in midfield", potentially paving the way for the Frenchman to come in.

Tchouameni is valued at around £100m, and it is added that FSG will saction a 'huge spend' for the correct target, with the Real Madrid man ticking boxes due to being under 25, and orevious claims have suggested the Reds are leading the race.

After the joy of Saturday's win over Brighton, supporters will also be buoyed by this claim, with plenty still feeling that another more defence-minded midfielder is needed at the club.

At times in the first half against the Seagulls, Liverpool were run ragged in the middle of the park, with the visitors too easily finding gaps and exploiting Slot not having a proper No.6 in the mould of Rodri, even though Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are enjoying strong seasons.

In Tchouameni, the Reds could have a perfect option in that more defensive role, with the 24-year-old a player who is admired by Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who said of him recently: "He has shown all his qualities. He is very young, little by little he will learn to play the ball at the right times. Defensively he is an irreplaceable player."

The France international may still be relatively young, but he already has so much experience under his belt, too, winning the Champions League last season.

The fact that Liverpool showed a genuine interest in signing Tchouameni prior to his move to Madrid also suggests that they have rated him for some time, so Slot could be delighted to have him added to his squad, further increasing the level of competition for places.