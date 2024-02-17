Liverpool have looked like Premier League title challengers for some time but face a problem in that Manchester City and Arsenal are also relentlessly fighting for domestic gold.

Jurgen Klopp's side have the lead after 24 matches but their rivals are just two points behind - with City holding a game in hand as they look to defend their title.

With a trip to London to face Brentford next up in the division, the Merseysiders know that anything other than three points could be detrimental, but they will have to do it with a host of injuries threatening disruption.

Liverpool team news vs Brentford

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been ruled out of this afternoon's fixture, while Thiago Alcantara is nowhere near a return after re-injuring himself during his cameo against Arsenal a few weeks back.

In brighter news, however, Mohamed Salah has been in full training this week and is in contention, with Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez recovering from illness and Conor Bradley returning from compassionate leave.

Ibrahima Konate is also likely to feature from the outset after missing last weekend's 3-1 victory over Burnley due to suspension, while Wataru Endo may well retain his starting berth at the anchor of the midfield.

Why Wataru Endo must start vs Brentford

Liverpool were far from their best against imperilled Burnley but quality prevailed and victory was secured, and while the frontline caught the eye with their attacking efforts, Endo's return from international duty with Japan cannot be understated.

Wataru Endo's Performance vs Burnley Stat # Minutes played 89' Touches 84 Pass completion 88% Key passes 2 Duels won 9/21 Tackles 4 Source: Sofascore

Handed a 7/10 match rating by the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle, Endo kept it crisp in the engine room and tidied up nicely for the Anfield side, completing 88% of his passes, winning nine duels and making two key passes for his teammates, as per Sofascore.

He might not have the silkiness of Alexis Mac Allister but the 31-year-old sure knows how to break up play and hold the midfield together, once dubbed a "proper warrior and leader" by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard.

Given that Brentford's Ivan Toney is fit and firing once again, having posted three goals from four matches since his anticipated return from suspension last month, Endo must be on the top of his game, taking control in the centre of the park and inhibiting the England international from receiving service and space in key areas.

It's worth noting that while Toney is a high-class centre-forward, admired by many top outfits, he is not the most accurate with his distribution and has completed just 53% of his passes in the Premier League this season.

While this is largely down to his creativity and unceasing urge to make things happen, the 5 foot 10 Endo can negate his threat by stamping out the opportunities that come his way.

A collective effort will be needed for Klopp's side to win, with Bradley required to pick up from where he left off last month to ensure that Alexander-Arnold's absence is not sorely felt.

The 20-year-old right-back has been in electric form of late and plundered a goal and five assists during a bewildering run of form in January, and he will be important against a Brentford rearguard that will stand resilient and obstinate in its attempt to swat the Reds away.

But Liverpool want that title and one would think that if the likes of Endo and Bradley are on their a-game, strengthening the base and allowing the devastating frontline to wreak havoc, victory will be secured.