Liverpool are considering offering £25m plus in-form Reds player Ryan Gravenberch to sign an "extraordinary" midfielder, according to a new transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

There are various priority positions for Liverpool in the approaching transfer windows, with left-back seemingly an area of the pitch that needs to be looked at. Andy Robertson is possibly showing signs of not being the force he once was, having conceded a penalty in each of his last two appearances, against Southampton and Real Madrid.

Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is reportedly seen as a strong option to come in and boost Arne Slot's options there, having already grown into an important player for the Cherries at the age of just 21. He bagged two assists in the 2-1 win at home to Manchester City in the Premier League earlier this month and is a player with so many good years ahead of him.

PSV Eindhoven youngster Matteo Dams is another left-back who has been linked with joining Liverpool, with the 20-year-old considered as a potential alternative to Kerkez. He has already made 12 appearances in the Eredivisie this season, averaging 2.1 tackles per game.

While Slot has great midfield options, another rumour has suggested that Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is an option for the Reds. The Dutchman has had plenty of injury problems of late, however, so there could be a risk element involved there.

Liverpool could sell star in £25m swap deal

Now, according to a new claim from Spain, Liverpool could now offer Gravenberch in a swap deal involving Aurelien Tchouameni, with up to £25m plus the Reds midfielder the package mooted for the Real Madrid star.

The Madrid ace has been linked with a move to Anfield plenty of times in the past, including back in 2022, prior to him deciding to head to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Back in the summer, the idea of Liverpool trading Gravenberch for Tchouameni is something many supporters may have got behind, considering the Dutchman had an up-and-down first season at Anfield.

He has been phenomenal under Slot, however, excelling in a double pivot next to Alexis Mac Allister and playing every single minute in the league. He is an indispensable figure for the Reds, and arguably their Player of the Year to date.

If Tchouameni was to come in at Liverpool, it would have to be a transfer on its own, rather than a swap deal for Gravenberch, and there are clear merits to the Merseysiders signing him. The 24-year-old has been an important figure for Madrid, helping them win the Champions League last term, with Paul Pogba raving about him in the past, saying:

"It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality. 'We wish him to play lots of matches. and that I am always at his side."

Tchouameni could add a little more natural defensive nous than the likes of Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Curtis Jones - he averages 2.3 interceptions per game in La Liga this season, which is more than any Liverpool player in the league - but in truth, there is no great need for him, given the form of the Reds stars in the middle of the park.