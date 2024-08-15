Liverpool's season opener under Arne Slot is less than 48 hours away, but the wait goes on for the first signing to improve a side with plenty of promise but clear points of concern.

New sporting director Richard Hughes was left red-faced after Martin Zubimendi rejected a move to Anfield this week, turning on his indication that he would be willing to cut ties with his boyhood club and slot into the nub of Liverpool's new system.

A No. 6-type midfielder is not the only desirable area for the Reds, with fans viewing central defence as a little light and the 32-year-old Mohamed Salah, who has entered the final year of his contract, without any real competition on the right flank.

Liverpool transfer news

Say one thing for Michael Edwards, FSG's CEO of Football, say he's prudent. His return was met with waves of optimism from the Liverpool faithful but that has shifted to an uncomfortable malaise as the window enters its final fortnight, with not one transfer completed.

Edwards' chief virtues could mean that rumours that Rayan Ait-Nouri could be headed to Anfield have substance, however, with correspondent David Lynch revealing to the Anfield Agenda that Hughes and co could be tempted to complete a swoop for the full-back this month.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have fostered one of the finest full-backs in the league and Liverpool have long admired his properties. Entering the penultimate year of his contract at Molineux, the Algerian could be available for a sharp €45m (£38m).

Why Rayan Ait-Nouri would be a good signing

Talk of signing Ait-Nouri instantly brings Andy Robertson to attention. Since joining from Hull City for £10m in 2017, Liverpool's Scottish left-back has won it all and established himself as one of the world's best across his 297 appearances.

The 30-year-old's 59 Premier League assists also mark the highest from a defender in the division's history, and despite an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign, he will be confident of performing at a high level under Slot this season.

That said, FSG will want a plan in place and strengthening the defensive left flank could serve to eliminate a future stumbling block.

Ait-Nouri joined Wolves for about £9.5m in 2021, leaving Ligue 1 side Angers to pursue a career in the Premier League and maximise his lofty potential.

His steely athletic frame and frightening bursts of energy could see him grow into an exciting role under Slot's tutelage, not least because of an excellent technical ability that would allow shaping to the Dutchman's design.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old ranked among the top 18% of full-backs in the Premier League last season for pass completion, the top 19% for tackles and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90, emphasising his ball-playing skill and roundedness.

With 116 appearances in total for the Old Gold, he's earned his stripes and appears ready to take the step up into the continental scene - Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley described him as "one of the Premier League’s best players in 2024" to confirm his status in the English scene.

Rayan Ait-Nouri: Premier League Stats 23/24 Stat (*per game) # Matches (starts) 33 (29) Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots* 0.7 Pass completion 87% Key passes* 0.8 Dribbles* 1.9 (61%) Ball recoveries* 4.1 Tackles* 2.2 Duels won* 6.3 (55%) Stats via Sofascore

Liverpool must surely make their move; after all, the Reds have profited in the past from dipping into Molineux's ranks, having landed Diogo Jota as he was coming into his own.

Diogo Jota 2.0

Liverpool signed Jota from Wolves in a £41m deal in 2020, with the versatile forward enjoying success in the Midlands and since going on to plunder 56 goals and 19 assists across 145 outings for the Reds, including only 88 starts.

Jota lies on the dark side of football's injury sheet, and while he's not always available, he's undoubtedly one of the game's finest finishers, ranking among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for non-penalty goals scored (0.89) per 90.

Moreover, the dynamo, now 27, has been hailed by Red Bull Salzburg manager Pep Lijnders for his aptitude as a “pressing monster”, overpowering opponents before firing on goal with devastating accuracy.

He scored 15 goals last season despite starting only 19 matches across all competitions, and the evidence lies herein. Liverpool identified a 23-year-old up-and-comer and made their move, aware of their boasting a formidable front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but recognising the importance of succession and growth.

It's time to repeat the trick, Ait-Nouri would join the Merseysiders at the same age as the Portugal international did, for a comparatively hefty price and with a star in Robertson who will, in himself, expect to start as the Reds' main man on the left flank for at least the next few years.

Liverpool need only look at the mess in holding midfield to determine the importance of applying that trademark prudence under Edwards' all-seeing eye. Ait-Nouri could be the perfect player to bolster a backline that does need something new - Konate is the only permanent signing to the backline in four years, and he has just completed his third term at that.

Reports that Liverpool have a genuine interest in the Wolves sensation took root over one month ago, and given that funds have not been placed toward a single signing yet this summer, this might be a move that cannot be passed up.

Fans will continue to hope for a tough-tackling, slick-passing star to sit at the base of the centre, but let's not neglect the other areas of concern, ay.

It's a big few weeks up ahead for Liverpool and its transfer team - let's see what they've got for us.