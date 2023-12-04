Liverpool enjoyed an impressive summer of transfer business as they overhauled their midfield options in order to bounce back from a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

The Reds failed to win any major trophies last season and finished outside of the top four, in fifth place, as they missed out on Champions League football this term.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently competing in the Europa League, due to their struggles last year, and the German head coach will be hoping for a swift return to the continent's elite competition for the 2024/25 campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund tactician clearly identified his midfield as an area of the squad that needed surgery as the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all moved on from Anfield over the summer.

This opened the door for Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo to come in and compete for a place in the middle of the park, alongside Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, in particular, have been outstanding additions to the squad and Liverpool played a blinder with the latter as they brought in a proven Premier League performer who could hit the ground running.

Liverpool transfer news - Douglas Luiz

The Reds could now replicate that masterclass by swooping for another player who has already showcased their quality on a regular basis in the English top-flight - Douglas Luiz.

TEAMtalk reported at the end of last month that Liverpool are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to sign the Brazilian maestro during the upcoming January transfer window.

The outlet claimed that Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, who both finished above Klopp's side last term, are also eyeing up the impressive whiz to bolster their own midfield options.

It is said that the Villans do not want to lose their star player in January and that it would take a fee within the region of £80m to even make them consider a deal.

TEAMtalk added that Pep Guardiola, who had Luiz on City's books prior to his move to Villa, is a big admirer of the central midfielder and that Liverpool believe he suits what they need in the middle of the park.

It was also claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have previously held an interest in his services but it remains to be seen whether or not they are ready to rejoin the race for his signature.

The report did not, however, state whether or not Liverpool are prepared to firm up their interest with an official approach for Luiz, or if they would be willing to meet Villa's £80m demand.

If the Reds were able to snap him up in January, though, then the club could repeat the blinder they played with Mac Allister earlier this year.

Alexis Mac Allister's season in numbers

The Argentina international was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion over the summer after his impressive season for club and country last term.

Statistic Mac Allister at 2022 World Cup (via Sofascore) Starts Six Goals One Assists One Big chances created Two Pass success rate 89% Ground duel success rate 67%

As you can see from the table above, Mac Allister played a crucial role at the 2022 World Cup as his side went on to win the famous trophy - with Lionel Messi captaining them to glory in Qatar.

The central midfielder did not allow that to detract from his club form for Brighton, though, as he played 35 Premier League matches and contributed with ten goals and two assists.

Liverpool then secured his services in a deal that could rise up to £55m and the talented whiz has enjoyed a strong start to life at Anfield.

The 24-year-old wizard has not showcased the best of his attacking qualities - with one goal and one assist in the league - but has been an excellent defensive presence in front of the back four.

Mac Allister has produced 3.7 tackles and interceptions per game for his side and currently ranks first within the squad for tackles (2.4) and joint-first for interceptions (1.3) per match.

This suggests that the World Cup winner, who has made 6.6 ball recoveries per game, has been an outstanding defender for Liverpool this season as their main ball-winner on the pitch to cut out opposition attacks.

Whilst there is more to come from Mac Allister in terms of his attacking contributions, the former Brighton star has hit the ground running, thanks to his prior Premier League experience, as a superb midfielder for Klopp.

Douglas Luiz's season in numbers

The Brazil international has been in sublime form for Villa so far this season in the English top-flight and could, therefore, follow in the Argentine talent's footsteps in 2024.

Unai Emery's side are currently fourth in the division and competing to land a spot in next season's edition of the Champions League, and Luiz has been a pivotal cog in their well-oiled machine.

The 25-year-old star has played 14 Premier League matches and caught the eye with his contributions in and out of possession from midfield.

Luiz has produced five goals - four more than any Liverpool midfielder has managed - and two assists for his team in those 14 outings.

He has created three 'big chances' for his teammates and made 1.2 key passes per game, which would place him fifth within the Reds squad.

The former Manchester City prospect has also impressed onlookers with his defensive qualities. He has made 2.4 tackles per game for the Villans, which would place him joint-first in the Liverpool squad alongside Mac Allister.

Luiz, who was hailed as "transformed" by pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor last year, has also made 6.4 ball recoveries per outing and has showcased his strength in midfield with a duel success rate of 59%, which shows that opposition players do not get the better of him with ease in physical contests.

His form this season has come off the back of his return of six goals and six assists, along with 3.1 tackles and interceptions per match, in 37 Premier League appearances for Villa during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Brazilian maestro is, therefore, a proven top-flight performer who would not need a period of adaptation in England and could hit the ground running in midfield in the same way that Mac Allister has, if Liverpool can snap him up in January.