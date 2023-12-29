There's been much to cheer about for Liverpool supporters this season but manager Jurgen Klopp will be well aware of the problems that could arise from bad luck on the injury front - or more bad luck, in any case.

Currently battling against Arsenal, Manchester City and surprise package Aston Villa for the Premier League title, the Reds have been excellent as the season draws to its midpoint, though, as ever, there are improvements that could be made.

A fifth-placed finish last season was a result of ineptitude in the transfer market and a failure to recognise the need for refreshment, with the midfield sapped and succumbed to a career in Klopp's high-octane system.

Well, this quandary is a thing of the past, but the need for defensive reinforcements remains and Liverpool might find the answer to their question in the form of Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah.

Liverpool transfer news - Jonathan Tah

According to a report from 90min earlier this week, Tah is on the winter shortlist at Anfield, with Klopp considering signing a No. 6 and a defender, with the latter a by-product of Joel Matip's season-ending injury earlier this month.

It's been expected for a while that Liverpool would target a centre-half in 2024 though there remains uncertainty over whether Klopp and co would prefer to move at the end of the campaign when the pickings are not so slim.

But given that 90min have previously surmised that a deal for Tah, aged 27, could be reached in January, it could be a rumour that gains steam over the coming weeks, with reports from Germany claiming that the Bundesliga leaders would consider offers of just €18m (£15m), with Tah's contract set for expiry in 2025.

Jonathan Tah's style of play

Reports from the continent suggest that Liverpool could be joined in their interest by Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - and why not? The Germany international is ostensibly available for a cut-price fee and offers skills to slot into a progressive side.

As per FBref, Tah ranks among the top 17% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 3% for pass completion and the top 17% for passes attempted, highlighting a threat in the box and a crispness in his distribution that would be welcome attributes on Merseyside.

The £47k-per-week titan has been integral for Xabi Alonso's high-flying side this season, playing 23 times and scoring four goals as Leverkusen remain unbeaten across all competitions and lead Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in the German top-flight by four points after 16 matches.

In the Bundesliga, as per Sofascore, Tah has started 15 times, keeping five clean sheets, completing 94% of his passes, averaging 5.9 ball recoveries and 4.0 clearances per game and winning a whopping 79% of his aerial duels.

He is perhaps more conservative in his passing than a player such as Virgil van Dijk, averaging just 0.1 key passes per game, but then this should not detract from his impressive array of qualities as a centre-back.

Why Liverpool need Jonathan Tah

As mentioned earlier, Matip's ruptured ACL has ended his campaign in all likelihood and imperious captain Van Dijk is joined by just Ibrahima Konate and 20-year-old Jarell Quansah as the senior options, with the versatile Joe Gomez principally fielded as full-back this season.

With Tah once described as a "defensive battleship" by former teammate Christoph Kramer, he appears to boast a pedigree for the protection of his goal to complement his technical skills.

Jonathan Tah: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Sven Botman Newcastle United 2 Pau Torres Aston Villa 3 Fikayo Tomori AC Milan 4 Ronald Araujo Barcelona 5 Andreas Christensen Barcelona *Sourced via Football Transfers

As the table portrays above, Tah is considered among some of Europe's finest ball-playing defenders around and, as such, would be a credit to Liverpool's team, offering composure through his distribution and protecting the keeper between the sticks through his imposing physicality and robustness.

And given that Konate will expect to retain a prominent standing in Klopp's first-team regardless of who is brought in to strengthen the backline, Tah could be the perfect option, supporting and challenging the Frenchman for a starting spot.

Klopp is likely also enticed by the proposition of signing from Germany once again, with Alexis Mac Allister the only summer signing not to arrive from the Bundesliga.

It could even mark a repeat of the deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, with the creative midfielder joining after his £60m release clause was met and since being praised as an "artist" by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his inventive style.

Of course, Tah is a very different player to the Hungary captain but he would depart a thriving German side as a key component and slot into a Liverpool side requiring his particular set of skills.

Last season, Liverpool toiled as the engine room malfunctioned, but Szoboszlai has played an important part in settling the equilibrium and reviving the spark.

Across 19 Premier League outings, he has posted two goals and two assists apiece and has completed 88% of his passes, also averaging 1.7 key passes, 1.4 tackles and 6.4 ball recoveries per game.

Crucial in Liverpool's resurgence this term and evidence that Klopp's strategy to peruse the German market and make a swoop is worthwhile.

Moves must be made soon, however; Tah's affordable price tag has left multiple outfits eager to advance negotiations and, with the window now but a whisker away, Liverpool's trademark style in sealing the deal early would be something worth maintaining for this one.