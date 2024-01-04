Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seldom gives hints regarding his side's next move on the transfer front, but the club's stealthy approach hits the mark with constancy and has facilitated years of illustrious success.

The Premier League table-toppers will be confident that a glittering end to the current campaign can be achieved, but while Liverpool have impressed, there is an internal acknowledgement that more could be done to improve.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Sweeping changes were made to the midfield during the summer but there seems to be room for one more addition, with a touted summer transfer target now back on the radar, or so reports suggest.

Liverpool transfer targets - Manu Kone

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur hold a strong interest in signing Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach this month, with Serie A side Juventus also named as suitors.

It's claimed that despite the Anfield side's decision to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the summer, interest persists in Kone, who is supposedly available for around €40m (£35m) this month.

There is a general understanding that Klopp's side need to shore up the defence but given the extensive scouting undertaken on a move for the Frenchman already, the opportunity to snap him up to complete the engine room could be too much to resist.

Manu Kone's style of play

Once described as a "one-man army" in midfield by talent scout Jacek Kulig after a commanding display against Bayern Munich, Kone deservedly earned attention from multiple top European outfits during the summer.

As per Sofascore, the 22-year-old completed 87% of his passes across 30 appearances in the Bundesliga last year, winning 2.5 tackles and 7.4 duels per game while succeeding with 60% of his attempted dribbles.

Discussing the facets of his midfield game that have attracted Klopp's attention, journalist Antonio Mango said: "Koné does all his work in the centre of the pitch, capable of leading attacking, he’s fantastic at transitioning from defence to attack. Koné has a little bit of swagger about him but in a good way, very confident and composed in possession and accomplished when being pressed."

Defensively strong and penetrative in his ball-carrying, Kone ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and tackles and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90 (FBref).

Having also been called a player of "monstrous" potential by Kulig, Kone has struggled for fitness this term and only started seven top-flight matches as a result, but the future Les Bleus international has still completed 88% of his passes and made 5.3 recoveries each game.

Should Liverpool's technical director Jorg Schmadtke choose to continue the trend of bolstering from the German Bundesliga, Kone could be the perfect acquisition, even repeating the success of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai's season in numbers

Signed from RB Leipzig for £60m in the summer, the Hungary captain has been industrious, intelligent and inventive in the centre of the park, one of the chief reasons behind the revival after an abject 2022/23 season.

While he has only posted four goals and three assists across 26 matches, the £120k-per-week machine has been immense in his all-encompassing work, completing 88% of his passes and averaging 1.8 key passes, 1.4 tackles and 6.4 ball recoveries per game.

Liverpool put a lot of work into identifying Kone as a summer target and must seriously consider completing their midfield with his signing this month, continuing the prosperous trend of plucking rising stars from Klopp and Schmadtke's homeland.