Plucking prospects from lower-positioned sides and sculpting them into something grand has been a staple of Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool, and he might be poised to repeat the feat in the coming weeks.

First-placed in the Premier League and still fighting for silverware across every front, Liverpool have been impressive this season and will rejoice in the successful sweeping changes to the midfield last summer, restoring the title-chasing capabilities.

How much money Klopp and co are willing to invest this month remains to be seen, but if the shrewder route is preferred, then Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil could be the perfect player to bolster the ranks.

Liverpool transfer news - Dan Neil

According to a report from Sunderland Nation at the start of the month, Liverpool - alongside Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - are tracking Neil after his stunning performances for the Black Cats over the past several years.

The Reds were actually exploring a surprise deadline-day move back at the start of the term, so it's no shock that he remains on the radar having continued his development. He could cost in the region of £10m, a bargain price indeed.

Tipped to thrive in the Premier League, the 22-year-old would be an astute purchase and one who could make a big impact at Anfield, joining the long line of clever signings under Klopp's leadership.

How Dan Neil compares to Jude Bellingham

Neil has amassed 131 appearances for Sunderland since rising from the youth ranks and has posted ten goals and 15 assists, increasingly important in the team's endeavours and receiving praise for his "starry-eyed" approach by former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, with confidence and guile that could send him to the very top.

By the man's own admission, Neil wishes to mould his game from Jude Bellingham's blueprint, and while, of course, the respective players are not performing at the same level (the England international, aged 20, stakes a claim for the best player in the world right now) there is a certain semblance in style.

Bellingham has been in ridiculous form since signing for Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a fee rising to £115m in the summer, plundering 17 goals and five assists from just 22 outings across all competitions.

Dubbed "world-class" by Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Bellingham was of a vested interest to Liverpool in the months preceding the summer, but the Merseyside outfit ultimately threw in the towel after conceding that funds must be spread across the engine room to complete the desired overhaul.

Of the Los Blancos sensation, Neil said: "He’s somebody that goes onto the pitch and does a little bit of everything, and does it at a very high level as well. I think I see myself as that type of player."

The Sunderland midfielder, who offers more than a hint of multi-functionality in the centre of the park, has scored four goals and supplied three assists from 25 appearances in the Championship, completing 90% of his passes, averaging 1.2 key passes, 1.4 tackles and 5.2 ball recoveries per game and succeeding with 57% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

When comparing these metrics to the one-time Birmingham City youngster, it can be surmised that there is indeed a striking similarity, with Bellingham completing 90% of his passes in La Liga, averaging 1.6 key passes, 1.5 tackles and 4.3 recoveries per outing and prevailing with 58% of his dribbles.

As previously stated, this is not an argument that the 5 foot 10 Neil - who is two years Bellingham's senior - is performing at the same level, but there is no denying that he offers a myriad of skills that could allow him to emulate his countryman's match approach.

And with Liverpool's extensive former scouting of the £344k-per-week phenomenon, maybe Neil would bring the attributes that would allow him to slot right into the system.

With a multitude of glowing qualities, the Black Cat's technical prowess is among the finest facets of his repertoire, ranking among the top 15% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Championship for pass completion, the top 13% for passes attempted and the top 14% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

With this in mind, perhaps Klopp could view the player as the all-purpose midfield replacement for Curtis Jones, who is an integral part of the team but has recently attracted the attention of Arsenal, with a reliable club insider at the Emirates revealing there has already been contact regarding a possible transfer in the future.

Curtis Jones: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Aerial duels Tackling Through balls *Sourced via WhoScored

Why Dan Neil could replace Curtis Jones

Jones - a boyhood Gunners fan - has recently been hailed for his "phenomenal" ball retention and game intelligence by analyst Raj Chohan, having also nurtured an attacking instinct that has provided him with three goals and assists apiece from 12 starts this term.

To emphasise the level at which he is performing - perhaps going somewhat under the radar - Jones, 22, ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, the top 6% for goals and the top 9% for assists and the top 19% for tackles per 90.

While the club's youth graduate is contracted until 2027, he is one of the senior set-up's lower earners at £15k-per-week, and though Anfield officials will be at ease regarding any simmering rumours, there will be an acceptance that fresh terms are necessary if Arsenal intrigue intensifies.

An all-encompassing and energetic player, Klopp would bewail the dynamo's possible departure, but should this occur, perhaps Neil - who has been described as "invaluable" to his second-tier side by former boss Tony Mowbray - would be the perfect replacement.

Neil, like Jones, is still contracted for a few years, but if Sunderland fail to secure promotion to the Premier League soon, he may be convinced to depart, trying his hand at the pinnacle of English football.

And Liverpool appear happy to oblige; though there's something of an overload of multi-action midfielders in Klopp's squad, Jones' sale - should it occur - would facilitate Neil's arrival and subsequent rise as a key component of a silverware-chasing team.