Liverpool now hold concrete interest in signing an "exceptional" £50m winger to replace Mohamed Salah this summer, with a report dropping a new update on the Egyptian's future at Anfield.

Reds assessing options to replace Salah

Of course, every Liverpool fan will be hoping Salah extends his stay at Anfield beyond the end of the season, but it is by no means a guarantee, amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, meaning Arne Slot has started to assess potential replacements.

At one stage, Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo was deemed the player most likely to replace the 32-year-old, with the Merseyside club said to be willing to make an offer of £42m to get a deal over the line.

Earlier in the January transfer window, the Reds also made an approach to sign AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, offering the Cherries a player plus-cash deal involving Ben Doak.

Semenyo is not the only Premier League forward Slot is considering as a potential replacement for Salah, however, with TEAMtalk revealing there is concrete interest in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in light of the forward's impressive performances this season.

There may be competition for Mbeumo's signature, however, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also very keen, and Liverpool's interest is said to be intertwined with the situation surrounding Salah's long-term future at Anfield.

If the forward decides to extend his stay on Merseyside, the Reds may choose to wait at least another window or two before pursuing a new right-winger, but if he chooses to move on this summer, they could step up their pursuit of the Brentford star.

With Neymar leaving Al-Hilal to sign for Santos, the Saudi Pro League side could push to sign Salah this summer, having identified him as their top target, as they want to replace the Brazilian with another big-name player.

Mbeumo improving year-on-year

The Cameroon international played a key role for the Bees in their rise from the Championship to the top flight, scoring 23 goals across two seasons in the second tier, and he has since gone on to prove himself as a top player in the Premier League.

This season has been the France-born winger's most impressive by some way, having amassed 17 goal contributions in the Premier League, most recently finding the back of the net in Brentford's 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

That said, the £50m-valued forward, who has been described as "exceptional" by members of the media, is yet to prove himself at the very highest level, and it would be a risk to bring him in to replace Salah.

All being well, the Liverpool talisman will commit to a new contract to secure his long-term future before the end of the season, as truth be told, it is extremely unlikely the Reds will be able to find any player capable of replicating his attacking numbers.