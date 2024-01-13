The January transfer window is nearly at the halfway point and perhaps predictably Liverpool have been quiet, yet to make a move and bolster the ranks despite the swarm of rumours.

Jurgen Klopp's sweeping summer changes have not exactly impeded the transfer kitty but it's rather difficult to secure the right player in the winter, and the German manager will only forge ahead if the right opportunity arises.

First-placed in the Premier League after 20 matches, the restoration of the midfield has been an immense success, though there are still questions over the bulk of the defence, with a transfer expected in 2024.

Liverpool transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to yesterday's edition of French newspaper Nice-Matin, Liverpool have the 'advantage' over Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Jean-Clair Todibo.

The France international considers Anfield the most attractive destination should he leave OGC Nice, though with a €60m (£52m) price tag, completing a winter deal could prove difficult.

This suits the Reds, however, who could bide their time and strike with full force in the summer.

How Jean-Clair Todibo compares to Ibrahima Konate

In December, veteran Joel Matip ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Fulham to heighten the concerns over Liverpool's defensive security.

The Cameroonian is out of contract in June and it was generally accepted that 2024 would focus on the acquisition of a new defender, and Todibo could fit the bill, having been hailed as the "complete package" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per FBref, the Les Aiglons star ranks among the top 15% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and progressive passes, the top 6% for passes attempted, the top 7% for successful take-ons and the top 10% for tackles per 90.

Jean-Clair Todibo: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 2 Dante OGC Nice 3 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 4 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich 5 Malick Thiaw AC Milan *Sourced via FBref

Given his similarities to Ibrahima Konate, it's understandable that Klopp is interested in securing his signature, with the 6 foot 4 Liverpool titan ranking among the top 12% of positional peers for passes attempted, the top 17% for progressive passes, the top 16% for successful take-ons and the top 7% for tackles per 90.

The issue that would arise from a deal does centre on the fact that Todibo would demand regular match action, having made his Les Bleus debut last September, and with Virgil van Dijk and Konate already the established pairing, the addition of Todibo could seriously affect the emerging Jarell Quansah.

How a transfer would affect Jarell Quansah

Quansah made his Liverpool debut against Newcastle United earlier this season and has since chalked up 15 senior appearances, scoring once and providing two assists.

Considered a "phenomenal" prospect by vice-captain Trent Alexander Arnold, the 20-year-old looks like a seasoned veteran in the rearguard, ranking among the top 10% of defenders for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted and the top 19% for successful take-ons per 90.

Standing at 6 foot 5, he is commanding and composed on the ball too, with a growth that bespeaks his capability as a leading Premier League centre-half in the future.

Should he be demoted back to fourth choice this year, he might find that his game time is limited, and while Todibo is "solid as a rock" - as has been remarked by Kulig, Quansah has a skill set that could match the Frenchman's if he is nurtured and guided.

With a January deal for Todibo unlikely, Quansah will be allowed to continue his development over the coming months, and if he continues to make the improvements then there is every chance that the young colossus will change his manager's mind regarding fresh incoming.