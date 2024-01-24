Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend signalled the side's ability to adapt in the face of adversity, showing their title-chasing credentials despite numerous absences.

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo are both absent on international duty right now and the talismanic Egyptian has now picked up an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for three or four weeks.

The trip to the Vitality Stadium also came too soon for first-team stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson, but Liverpool prevailed and perch five points clear at the top of the table nonetheless.

Several players could stake credible claims for the club's player of the season thus far, but Klopp's influence probably towers over all of them, the German so intelligent, impactful, in his tactical set-ups and second-half substitutions.

The defence has been lacking depth but this has not yet derailed the ambitious efforts this season, though bolstering the backline is undoubtedly a priority for the Anfield side and a stunning move appears to have been lined up.

Liverpool eyeing Champions League winner

According to Spanish reports last weekend, Liverpool could be in for Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger, with the Germany international desiring a more lucrative contract in the Spanish capital.

That said, he is causing quite a stir in appearing to ask Real Madrid to listen to any offers that might come from Liverpool, with Klopp requesting that the 30-year-old be signed to complete his defence.

Rudiger is contracted to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026 but if he attempts to force an exit Los Blancos might be willing to grant his departure, potentially providing Liverpool with the final piece of their defensive puzzle.

How Rudiger compares to City superstar Ruben Dias

Rudiger amassed 203 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 12 goals, notably winning the Champions League and producing many ferocious performances that led his compatriot Jerome Boateng to declare that he was "playing at a world-class level".

After great success at Stamford Bridge, the titan decided against renewing terms and in June 2022 completed a free transfer to Real Madrid, winning the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Supercup and Spanish Supercup in his maiden year, albeit used sporadically in La Liga.

This season, with long-term injuries suffered by both Eder Militao and David Alaba, Rudigier has played a more prominent role under Carlo Ancelotti, starting 18 matches in the league this term, completing 89% of his passes, averaging four ball recoveries and 2.7 clearances per game and winning 67% of his aerial battles, as per Sofascore.

Antonio Rudiger: Similar Players # Player Club 1. Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan 2. John Stones Manchester City 3. Ruben Dias Manchester City 4. Jules Kounde Barcelona 5. William Saliba Arsenal Source: Football Transfers

As per FBref, the 6 foot 3 star, who has been described as “immense” by pundit Rio Ferdinand, also ranks among the top 11% of centre-halfs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, which highlights a high-class technical ability and a real crispness that could provide Klopp with the extra defensive dimension that his Liverpool squad needs.

Given that he is comparable to some of Europe's foremost defenders, including Manchester City phenom Ruben Dias, it's understandable that Klopp is interested in signing the already Prem-proven player.

Dias, who signed for Manchester City from SL Benfica in a £65m deal back in 2020, has now chalked up 158 displays for the club and won the whole gamut under Pep Guardiola, regarded as a "man mountain" by former Manchester City defender Michael Ball.

One of the game's finest distributors from the defensive third, the Portugal international ranks among the top 2% of positional peers for pass completion and passes attempted, the top 11% for progressive passes and the top 12% for progressive carries per 90.

Rudiger would match both the ball-playing faculty and aggressiveness that would make him a great fit for Liverpool, with the big juicy bonus of having already exhibited his prowess on English shores in the past.

But (and there is a but), currently taking home a healthy £241k-per-week and just months away from his 31st birthday, would it truly be a prudent move for Liverpool to invest in such a player? Would it not disrupt the meteoric rise of one Jarell Quansah?

How Antonio Rudiger would fit in at Liverpool

Hailed for his "absolutely phenomenal" start to life on the major stage by Trent Alexander-Arnold back in August, Quansah has been a rock in defence this season with composure and control that belies his 20 years of age and inexperience at the highest level.

Having completed 15 matches for the Reds this season, scoring once and providing two assists, Quansah already ranks among the top 1% of defenders for goals scored and passes attempted, the top 9% for pass completion, the top 6% for aerial battles won and the top 20% for successful take-ons per 90.

On a personal level, Joel Matip's season-ending injury suffered in December has actually provided him with the launchpad he needed to surge toward a salient standing in Klopp's squad, and he certainly looks to boast the talent to do so with lasting constancy.

Now, admittedly it would be ludicrous to claim that any defensive arrival would hamper Quansah; Klopp cannot be expected to just make do with his existing options for the years to come. However, signing an expensive and high-profile international star such as Rudiger would be detrimental to the young Liverpool player's progress.

The Madrid machine would expect to play with regularity in a backline already consisting of a formidable duo in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, and while Liverpool would be wise to augment their ranks in 2024, a move must be made for another unpolished gem.

This way, Quansah and a prospective partner could be nurtured to the fore, instead of cast to the periphery, as would occur if Rudiger moved to Anfield with a view to an unwavering spot in front of Alisson's goal.