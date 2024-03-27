Liverpool languished last season but have been reborn after broad changes were made to the struggling midfield last summer. It was a new chapter, supporters knew that, but few foresaw Jurgen Klopp's decision to not be a part of it.

The revered manager has handed in his notice and will step down from his position at the end of the campaign, and having already won the Carabao Cup in February, he is targetting further triumph in the Premier League and Europa League both.

Klopp isn't the only person to be draping the curtain on their Anfield career this year, with stalwart Joel Matip likely to depart at the end of the contract in several months.

The 32-year-old Cameroonian has been a rock in defence since joining from Schalke on a free transfer back in 2016 (he was Klopp's first permanent signing), but bleakly he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in December and is not expected to feature again before the end of the term.

Thiago Alcantara is also out of contract in June; the distinguished Spaniard arrived on Merseyside as one of Europe's most impressive midfielders, and while he has exhibited his sparkling quality since signing from Bayern Munich in a £25m transfer back in 2020, injury woes have restricted him severely.

Thiago Alcantara's performances for Liverpool

Thiago was once described as "the most gifted player I've seen in the Premier League" by talkSPORT host Tony Cascarino, and there really is no disputing that his range of passing, control and intelligence is on par with any midfield orchestrator across Europe.

Glittering stays with Bayern Munich and Barcelona have seen major honours such as two Champions League titles, seven Bundesliga championships and four La Liga trophies placed in his personal cabinet spoke of his pedigree, and, in fairness, he's added the FA Cup and Carabao Cup since completing a transfer to Liverpool.

But as he nears the culmination of his fourth campaign on English shores, Thiago has never completed more than 20 starting appearances in a single Premier League season, playing just five minutes of action this term, against Arsenal in February, before aggravating the injury that had shackled him in the darkness for so long.

They say that the best ability is availability and given Thiago's age, torrid track record on the fitness front and sizeable salary, opting against renewing his current terms is something of a no-brainer.

Liverpool: Highest Earners 23/24 # Player Salary 1. Mohamed Salah £350k-per-week 2. Virgil van Dijk £220k-per-week 3. Thiago Alcantara £200k-per-week 4. Trent Alexander-Arnold £180k-per-week 5. Alexis Mac Allister £150k-per-week 5. Alisson Becker £150k-per-week 5. Ryan Gravenberch £150k-per-week Sourced via Capology

While last summer's sweeping changes have alleviated the worry of trying to replace the Spain international, with Alexis Mac Allister namely fit for purpose in a similar type of deep playmaking role, Liverpool appear keen to find a fresh star regardless.

Indeed, recent reports suggest Liverpool are interested in working on a deal for Atalanta midfield Teun Koopmeiners, with the Dutchman valued at £52m by his Serie A outfit after revealing that he wishes to leave this year.

Is this worth it? Koopmeiners is an impressive and multi-functional player but he's probably not what Liverpool need, especially when the likes of Stefan Bajcetic are ready to take the step up and assume Thiago's place in the first team.

Why Stefan Bajcetic could replace Thiago

Spaniard Bajcetic joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo as a 16-year-old for just £224,000 back in December 2020, and after several years honing his craft within Liverpool's development ranks, he was handed his professional debut off the bench during Liverpool's 9-0 dismantling over Bournemouth in 2022.

His veteran countryman might be more polished and elegant in his distribution but Bajcetic has the trappings of a top player and has already proved himself worthy of a place in Liverpool's squad after shining among rusty senior peers last term, leading to one writer remarking: "Staggering that Liverpool look most in control this season when 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is playing."

Last year, Bajcetic competed in 11 Premier League games in total before an abductor injury ended his campaign in March, bagging off the bench against Aston Villa after the mid-season pause for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, notably succeeding with 64% of his attempted dribbles as he sought to progress the play and inject some youthful avidity to a withered team.

This season, the teenager did feature twice in the early phase of the campaign and was praised for his "brilliant" effort in a makeshift right-back role against LASK in the Europa League by reporter Neil Jones, but niggling problems have precluded him from enjoying the true breakthrough campaign he will envisage.

Thiago may well have never quite fitted Klopp's system perfectly but his world-class attributes shone through regardless, though given that his ship has clearly sailed it presents Bajcetic with the perfect opportunity to cement himself during the months to come.

It's been frustrating for all involved that the 19-year-old has been limited to just two appearances in almost a year after such an incredible start to life on the major stage, but Bajcetic has developed physically in that time and now looks ready to tackle the rigours of top-flight football henceforth.

Rangy, lean and adroit, Bajcetic is the complete package and has the energy and enthusiasm in his play to assume Thiago's position in the squad and make a lasting impression.

Given the buzz that trailed his efforts last season, thrown in at the deep end, it's hardly surprising that such a furore is being stirred up as Bajcetic awaits his return. And Liverpool awaits him too.