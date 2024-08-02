Ever since Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a world-record £75m fee, things began to change. Jurgen Klopp's tenure had already seen a thrilling resurgence for a club that had languished below the surface for what felt like an age, but the centre-back's arrival lifted Liverpool to new heights altogether.

Borne from the seismic £142m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, the Netherlands giant's arrival has coincided with the most fruitful and trophy-laden period in Liverpool's modern history, with Premier League and Champions League titles backed by triumphs in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup (twice), as well as several other honours.

Since that fateful day, that watershed moment, the Reds have indeed established themselves as the elite of the elite on the continental stage, but transfer activity has waned in recent years, and new head coach Arne Slot, appointed in May, has yet to make a senior signing.

FSG aren't exactly resting on their laurels, rather, biding their time as Slot works with his existing options, fringe players and all, before targetting an impactful signing or two in the later phase of the window.

A host of names have been thrown about, but there's one above all else that has had the fanbase rapt and could yet complete a move.

Liverpool transfer news

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool may yet sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer, should the conditions be right. Newcastle are demanding a ballpark fee of £75m, and it remains to be seen whether this could prove to be a sticking point.

The Magpies held discussions with Liverpool earlier in the window as Gordon's possible sale was mooted, though the Tynesiders' PSR concerns have been put to bed through several alternative sales.

Now, they are hoping to enter contract talks with the 23-year-old to extend his stay at St. James' Park and put the Reds' interest to bed, but as Romano says, Liverpool "remain interested" and could launch a move in the coming weeks.

Why Liverpool want Anthony Gordon

If Liverpool were to complete the signing of Gordon, whose efforts last season earned him Newcastle's Player of the Year award and a Three Lions call-up for Euro 2024, it wouldn't actually be his first time on the club's books.

Gordon was actually released by Liverpool during his formative years in the academy, thus beginning a career at Everton that saw him shine before joining Newcastle in a £45m deal in January 2023.

Upon reaching the end of the 2022/23 campaign, many fans might have questioned what all the fuss was about: the winger had only scored seven times for Everton across 78 fixtures and failed to register a goal contribution under Eddie Howe's wing across his opening 15 games, breaking his duck against Chelsea on the final day of the term.

Jamie Redknapp remarked that he wanted "to see a lot more" from the Englishman after his slow start with the Toon, adding potency to his athletic acumen, and in fairness, he's done that with a flourish across the past year.

Last season, across all competitions, Gordon scored 12 goals and added 11 assists as his dynamic displays earned him widespread acclaim in the Premier League, with The Athletic's Chris Waugh commenting that his "elite mentality sets him apart".

Premier League 23/24: Anthony Gordon vs Luis Diaz Statistics Anthony Gordon Luis Diaz Matches played 35 37 Matches started 34 32 Goals 11 8 Assists 10 5 Big chances created 16 5 Pass completion 82% 85% Shots taken per game 2.3 2.5 Key passes per game 1.6 1.8 Tackles per game 1.6 0.9 Ball recoveries per game 3.6 3.4 Dribbles per game 1.5 1.8 Duels won per game 5.3 4.6 All stats via Sofascore

Gordon looks to have the mark of a more rounded winger than that of Luis Diaz, Liverpool's star man on the left flank, though (four years younger) he is already far more prolific and effective with his goalscoring and playmaking.

It's the kind of statement signing that can make a world of difference to a trophy-hunting team like Liverpool, one that could have shades of Van Dijk's capture in 2017, revolutionising Liverpool's attack.

Biggest signing since Van Dijk

Gordon has proved that his underlying quality can be backed up with goals and assists aplenty, but it's the manner in how he strikes on goal, outstrips his man out on the flank, leaves backlines in ruin, that has established him as one of the Premier League's most coveted players.

Harking back to the comparison table with Liverpool's Diaz, Slot already wields a tenacious and talented option on the left wing but he could now score a level-up that would see his outfit, performing at a good level, rise to new heights entirely.

Would it be a move of the same weight as that of Van Dijk? It may well be the club's biggest signing in any case, especially when considering that United's £75m demands mirror that of Southampton's way back when.

Van Dijk, projected to be "the best defender in the history of football" by none other than Paolo Maldini, has been one of the most formidable defenders in Europe since his move to Liverpool, averaging a duel success rate of 72% - as per Sofascore - across his Liverpool career, which is frankly absurd.

Having completed 270 appearances for the Anfield side, Van Dijk has indeed established himself as one of the goliaths of the modern defensive game, with the 33-year-old ranking among the top 10% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 9% for progressive passes, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 3% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

Hailed as a "menace" by journalist Antonio Mango, Gordon might not grow into the best-left winger in the world, but he could certainly rise to the fore with Liverpool, proving to be a transcendent signing to lift Liverpool's attack's ceiling.

Diaz is an immense player but he's simply not blessed with that Midas touch in front of goal; Gordon, however, could bring everything that the Colombian offers and more.

Liverpool need to get it done, for it could make all the difference for Slot's fledgling project, pointing towards success.