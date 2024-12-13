Liverpool are ready to accept a £25 million offer for a player who is keen to leave the club, according to reports.

Liverpool transfer news

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Liverpool are being linked with a number of potential reinforcements, including FC Porto right-back Martim Fernandes and Juventus prospect Kenan Yildiz, who recently starred for the Old Lady against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez is also understood to be on the Reds' radar, with defensive players clearly the order of the day. According to Belgian media outlets, both Liverpool and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the Ecuadorian, with January touted as a potential window for a move.

Ordonez, who came from the same academy as Chelsea midfielder and former Reds target Moises Caicedo, has recently stated his desire to play in the English top flight: “The Premier League, I would like that."

Meanwhile, Brugge head coach Nicky Hayen has conceded that he will one day soon lose the defender, who helped his side win the Juliper Pro League last season, to England.

“That is ultimately what you want as a player," Hayen said. "When that transfer will happen, you have no control over that. It could be in the winter season, but it could also be after this season, which we would prefer.”

Reds name price for Trent as Real Madrid circle

One player who has widely been reported to be potentially on his way out of Anfield, however, is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English full-back has been linked with Real Madrid for some time, and is now in the final year of his contract, meaning he could leave the club for nothing come the end of the season.

To avoid that happening, reports in Spain claim that Liverpool would be willing to sanction Alexander-Arnold's departure in January for around just £25 million. The publication says that the Reds don't want to lose the 26-year-old, but that he is "crazy" about moving to Madrid and so the Spanish giants now believe they can get him this winter with a low-ball offer.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy recently reported that Alexander-Arnold is "seduced" by Real Madrid's interest in him.

"Real Madrid are heavily invested in getting him and he is seduced by that idea. And you can't really blame him for being so. He's achieved quite a lot with Liverpool," she told the Transfer Talk podcast.

"Would he feel like at his age, given what he's already achieved at Liverpool, that he could go there and create something great?" she said, adding: "Liverpool would not be able to give him the financial and commercial exposure that he could get at Real Madrid.

"The alternative view of that is, can he let go of the emotional connection to his boyhood club that he stands to captain? Would winning anywhere else mean as much as it would for him at Liverpool? And can he guarantee that he goes to Madrid and has a seamless sort of slotting in because it's not been that way for Mbappe."