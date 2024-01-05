Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been here before, in the Premier League title race after the new year and knowing that the terrifying force that is Manchester City linger just behind, ready to capitalise on the slightest setback.

Still, the Reds are in first place after 20 matches and will be confident that they can stay in contention for a shot at silverware right until the very end, though there is likely an acceptance that the January transfer window might need to be utilised to strengthen the squad.

Arsenal have suffered a blip in form of late and Pep Guardiola's side has been somewhat out of sorts so far (write them off at your peril), while Aston Villa's surprise title-chasing form puts them in the conversation.

All are in with a shout, and given that Liverpool's backline is somewhat thin - even if it is formidable - then this is surely the area that Klopp needs to target over the coming weeks, bolstering the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and co.

Liverpool transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to French newspaper Monaco-Matin - via Paisley Gates - Liverpool have shifted their focus on OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as Klopp searches for a viable new option in central defence.

Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all have a vested interest in the France international, though it is understood that he would command a fee of £40m and this has dissuaded several of the aforementioned suitors.

Given Liverpool's acquisitions of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo across recent winter windows, there's a possibility that a deal could be struck, and it's down to Klopp and technical director Jorg Schmadtke to assess the feasibility of a formal offer.

Jean-Clair Todibo's season so far

Once described as the "complete package" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Todibo has been a mainstay for a Nice side this term that are deservedly sat in second place in Ligue 1 with the best defensive record after 17 matches, with just nine goals conceded from 17 fixtures.

Typically found on the right side of the central defence, Todibo, aged 23, has been crucial in this feat after impressing with his blend of passing ability and defensive application, building on his previous performances and being rewarded with his Les Bleus debut in September.

As per Sofascore, Todibo has featured 14 times in the French top flight and has kept eight clean sheets, a rather remarkable record, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 1.9 tackles, 3.2 clearances and a whopping 7.9 ball recoveries per game, succeeding with 71% of his dribbles and 65% of his aerial battles.

His veteran defensive partner, Dante, spoke effusively to discuss his rise and improvements, revealing that his mixture of qualities allowed his brazen-at-times style to flourish.

Dante said: "He always played a risky game, far too risky. Now he has found real balance in his game between taking risks, dribbling out from the back because it’s the best thing to do and having fun on the pitch! I’m not saying he should kick the ball out into touch, never! I’d rather he takes a risk. And he’s progressed in that domain!"

Such traits have set him aside from the lion's share of defenders in Europe and have attracted the attention of ambitious outfits in the Premier League, who no doubt view that 'complete' modern style as something worth pursuing.

Jean-Clair Todibo: Strengths & Weaknesses Strengths Weaknesses Passing Discipline Tackling *Sourced via WhoScored

As per FBref, Todibo ranks among the top 15% of centre-halves across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 17% for progressive passes, the top 6% for passes attempted, successful take-ons and tackles and the top 18% for interceptions per 90.

The £20k-per-week titan is considered to be a "Rolls-Royce" of a player journalist Antonio Mango and would be a worthy addition at Anfield, especially so given the fact that Joel Matip's knee injury has ruled him out for the season - with the Cameroonian currently set for departure in June to compound his situation.

Todibo would be the perfect heir, and could even prove to be a better purchase than Goncalo Inacio, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Why Liverpool should sign Jean-Clair Todibo over Goncalo Inacio

Mere days ago, Portuguese media speculated that Liverpool are frontrunners for Sporting CP star Inacio's signature and have even tabled an official bid, though given the lack of reputable corroboration this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nonetheless, the interest is unquestionable and it's clear to see why Inacio - aged 22 - is such a sought-after commodity, with his level of creativity something that perhaps no other natural centre-back can quite replicate.

Indeed, the dynamic defenders ranks among the top 8% of positional peers across divisions similar to the Liga Portugal for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

Now, these are incredible metrics and it wouldn't be a bad piece of business to meet Inacio's €60m (£52m) release clause, even if this might seem a little expensive.

And Inacio's left-footed style is something that Liverpool have been searching for too; in this regard, he holds an advantage over Todibo.

But the Les Aiglons phenom is no wayward distributor and he has an inventive approach that Liverpool could benefit from, with his defensive metrics also superior.

Inacio, for example, averages one tackle, 5.4 recoveries and 1.9 clearances in the Portuguese top flight this term while only succeeding in 47% of his contested duels. - which hardly evokes confidence in his solidity.

Jean-Clair Todibo: Similar Players # Player Club 1 William Saliba Arsenal 2 Fikayo Tomori AC Milan 3 Pau Torres Aston Villa 4 Sven Botman Newcastle United 5 Ronald Araujo Barcelona *Sourced via Football Transfers

Further, a glance at the type of player Todibo is comparable with only enriches the argument that he is the man for the job, with a variegated approach that has now left him "solid as a rock", as was said by Kulig.

Also ostensibly cheaper, Todibo would be the better option for transfer and this is who Klopp must invest time and effort into signing this winter, ahead of the crucial business end of the campaign.