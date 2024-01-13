There is so much football yet to be played this season but it feels like Liverpool have reached a decisive point in their campaign, with success on the cards across every front.

While it's the 'one game at a time' stage, Jurgen Klopp and his Anfield side will be aware that they are in a very good position to win silverware in any one of the four competitions, first in the Premier League, within touching distance of Wembley in the Carabao Cup and having advanced in both the FA Cup and Europa League.

There have been some pretty major improvements from the 2022/23 campaign, but the plaintive cries of that year are best left in the past now, especially given the degree of the resurgence since sweeping changes were made to the midfield, sapped and soulless last season.

Despite welcoming four fresh faces to the centre of the park, rumours have still darted about over recent months concerning the possibility of a bid for another player this January to complete the pack, though in all likelihood any movements will take place at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool transfer news - Hayden Hackney

According to The Standard, Liverpool are among the contenders to sign Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney, but will find no success in fighting for his signature this month - though this, as stated, suits the Reds.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all eager to sign the 21-year-old, who would work wonders for the requirement to fill a homegrown quota, with his modern skill set as a defensive midfielder deemed suitable for teams competing at the forefront of the Premier League.

No price tag has been revealed but Spurs signed the promising Djed Spence from Middlesbrough for a deal rising to £20m in 2022 and something in this ballpark will probably be required to prise Hackney away.

Hayden Hackney's season in numbers

Hackney has wedged his way into an important standing at the Riverside Stadium after rising through the club's young ranks and enjoyed the most salient showing of his career to date when netting the winner as Middlesbrough won the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Chelsea this week.

Boro boss Michael Carrick hailed Hackney for his "immense" performance against the Blues and rightly so, with his goal only telling half the story following a composed and cultured display, belying his young years on the major stage.

The desire to surge forward and poke home to secure a vital home victory for the Championship side typified his display and indeed the talent on show for a player who is clearly destined for a career in England's top flight.

Hayden Hackney: Performance vs Chelsea Stat # Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Touches 42 Pass completion 13/18 (72%) Key passes 1 Tackles 2 Ground duels won 4 *Sourced via Sofascore

And, while such an effort was impressive, the consistency of his performance in the Championship is even more impressive, having started 16 matches, completed 88% of his passes and averaged 1.3 key passes 1.8 tackles and (remarkably) 7.7 ball recoveries per game.

It's no surprise that he is attracting attention from some of the country's biggest names, and Liverpool would secure a truly special talent if they managed to get this one over the line in several months.

Hayden Hackney's style of play

Hackney's range of passing and ease when situated in the deep pockets of midfield, pulling the strings and elegantly keeping the play ticking, with his distribution and choice of lane so often proving to be the right move for the fluency of the side's progression.

As per FBref, the 5 foot 10 starlet ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Championship for pass completion and progressive passes, the top 3% for passes attempted and the top 12% for progressive carries per 90, showcasing an elite technical ability in the making.

With such noteworthy passing skills to partner a spatial awareness and tenacity in his defensive duties, this is a player of rounded quality to dominate in the engine room for years to come.

It's perhaps worth making a quick side note to note the influence that Carrick, who was once described as "the best central midfielder in English football" by his legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, likely has a pearl of wisdom or two to impart on the rising Boro star.

If Liverpool do succeed in wrapping up a deal, it would certainly disrupt the pecking order regarding the most exciting talents on the red half of Merseyside, with Hackney maybe even having a higher ceiling than the recently-emerged Conor Bradley.

Conor Bradley's season in numbers

Bradley won Bolton Wanderers' Player of the Season award while out on loan last season and returned to his mother club with sights set on a spot in Klopp's plans, though injury ruled him out for the opening months of the term.

Nonetheless, that battle has now been won and he's competed in five fixtures across all competitions, hailed for his "eye-catching cameo" at the Emirates Stadium last weekend by The Athletic's James Pearce before starting against Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and receiving the Man of the Match award for his labours.

Taking 87 touches, completing 88% of his passes, making two key passes and six tackles, the 20-year-old is swiftly proving himself to be a first-class starlet under Klopp's guidance and the future is very promising indeed.

Quite simply, Hackney's just that bit better, touted by many of England's most prestigious outfits, described as "sensational" by journalist Graeme Bailey and boasting a technical quality that sets him apart from the lion's share of talented hopefuls.

Bradley looks to be an excellent prospect and will likely now receive a run of starting appearances with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured and not expected back for several weeks, but it's unlikely that he will play a prominent role beyond this spell, instead filling in over the coming months.

And that's not a negative; he will continue to grow and hone his craft and Liverpool will benefit from a new member who may well nullify the rumours for a new right-back - with Alexander-Arnold touted for a future role in midfield.

Of course, if Hackney does bloom the brightest then that is no detriment to Bradley's future at Anfield, and is merely an illustration of just why Liverpool need to augment their ranks with this worthy midfielder, who would only strengthen a youth crop sporting some rather prodigious members.