Liverpool drew the curtain on the 2022/23 campaign with more than a little consternation. While Jurgen Klopp's side had rekindled their verve and salvaged Europa League football, the sapped midfield was in ruin and an overhaul was paramount.

Well, the acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have recharged the engine room and contributed toward the title challenge this term.

Topping the table as the new year looms, the Reds have been excellent in establishing a lead and taking advantage of the uncharacteristic sloppiness of Manchester City, who are eyeing an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title after winning the Treble last year.

Klopp is no fool and will be aware of the importance of bolstering further to consolidate this position of power, and with Joel Matip's season cut short by an ACL injury earlier in December, a prodigious centre-back appears to have been earmarked.

Liverpool transfer news - Antonio Silva

According to a recent report from 90min, Liverpool - alongside rivals Manchester United - have recently sent scouts to observe Benfica's Antonio Silva in action, though Eagles boss Roger Schmidt is determined to ward off any advances.

The 20-year-old's contract contains a €100m (£88m) release clause to give the Liga Portugal champions all of the bargaining chips; Silva is contracted to the club until 2027 to ease any concerns regarding a need to cash in.

Approaching the rumours candidly, it's simply ludicrous to assume Klopp would pay the release clause at the term's midpoint, surpassing the club-record £85m transfer of Darwin Nunez (from Benfica, interestingly) but if negotiations are positive then a more realistic offer could certainly be lodged.

Antonio Silva's season by numbers

After amassing over half a century of appearances for Benfica's respective youth sides, Silva has chalked up 66 displays for the senior side, scoring six goals and winning the league last season.

Across the 2022/23 campaign, the 6 foot 1 defender started 30 matches in the league and all ten of the Eagles' Champions League clashes, reaching the quarter-finals and avoiding defeat in a group stage consisting of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Having established himself as a first-class prospect last season, Silva is now proving himself to be a player capable of making an impact in the first team of any of the prominent suitors.

As per Sofascore, Silva has been immense across his 13 league appearances this season, keeping six clean sheets, completing 93% of his passes, averaging 2.7 tackles, 7.1 ball recoveries and 3.4 clearances per game while succeeding with 71% of his dribbles and 70% of his ground duels.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jan Vertonghen has proclaimed that the ace will become a "legend", and with Liverpool offering a chance to take the next step in his development, perhaps a move to Merseyside would be the perfect move, especially with Matip's contract up for expiry at the end of the campaign.

Antonio Silva: Key Strengths Tackling Passing Ball retention *Sourced via WhoScored

Remarked to be a "superstar" in the making by pundit Jamie Carragher, Silva is seemingly destined for a glittering career at the forefront of the European game, already demonstrating a remarkable level of dynamism that will only grow over the coming years.

As per FBref, Silva ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across divisions similar to the Liga Portugal over the past year for pass completion, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 7% for tackles per 90, showcasing his technical quality and a robust defensive approach.

With such a lofty ceiling, he could join the Anfield ranks as the most exciting prospect at Klopp's disposal, perhaps even surpassing the potential of Jarell Quansah, who has been tremendous since making his debut at the start of the campaign.

How Antonio Silva compares to Jarell Quansah

It's hard to dispute that Quansah has been one of Liverpool's biggest success stories in a campaign brimming with optimism, having cemented a spot in Klopp's first-team after rising through the academy ranks.

The 20-year-old has amassed 14 appearances across all competitions - posting one goal and two assists - and been handed three starts in the Premier League, with Trent Alexander-Arnold marvelling at his "absolutely phenomenal" qualities.

Going from strength to strength and embodying many of the core facets of a successful Klopp system, the Warrington-born titan will be expected to maintain his meteoric rise and help Liverpool toward illustrious success with constancy.

Quansah, despite only just breaking into the senior set-up, already ranks among the top 2% of positional peers for goals, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 9% for pass completion and the top 6% for aerial wins per 90, comparable to teammate Ibrahima Konate to underline his credentials as a first-class star in the future.

While Quansah is a dominant defender in the air, he does still need to refine his work on the ground, winning just 50% of his ground duels in the Premier League this term; he is also less energetic, making just 2.2 recoveries per game.

Nonetheless, he is an extraordinary talent and plays with a swagger and confidence that gives the impression of an experienced and cultured veteran.

And even if Silva does prove to be the superior talent, both players have staggering potential and could form a rock-solid partnership in the future, only boosting the argument for Klopp to make his move in 2024.

There are several telling signs that Silva could be the player of more significant potential, with the staggering release clause bespeaking his world-class credentials, his remarkable success in duels evidencing his innate defensive aptitude and the ball-playing ability mirroring that of someone of Virgil van Dijk's quality.

Liverpool simply have to ensure Silva joins the Anfield project, improving their chance of a silver-laden future..