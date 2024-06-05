Enthralling international tournaments lurk just around the corner but for many teams, like Liverpool, a heavy eye is being pinned on the upcoming summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to a third-place Premier League finish and Carabao Cup trophy this season as he draped the curtain on an illustrious and immortal tenure, rekindling Anfield's first team following a dour preceding season.

With Arne Slot at the helm and an altogether new structure in place, the Reds are entering the unknown, but there's one former target who remains at the centre of transfer rumours.

Liverpool in the race for long-time target

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to clash against Manchester United for the signing of Goncalo Inacio this summer, having had a vested interest in the Portuguese defender last year.

The Sporting Lisbon star's €60m (roughly £51m) release clause means that an official bid would require some deep thinking, but for a player that has been on FSG's radar for a long time and has just played a central role in a Liga Portugal-winning campaign, he may well fit the bill.

The next step for Slot

Inacio, aged 22, is undoubtedly one of football's finest ball-playing defenders, and while he has yet to take the step outside his homeland, there is little doubt surrounding his skill set and potential.

As per FBref, the centre-half ranks among the top 11% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90.

But is he the best option for Liverpool, and indeed for Slot's fresh style? Perhaps not. Not when Benfica's Antonio Silva is also on Slot's radar.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Liverpool are also monitoring Silva alongside Arsenal, though the centre-back will not be allowed to leave for anything less than his €100m (£85m) release clause.

Goncalo Inacio vs Antonio Silva: Liga Portugal 23/24 Stat Inacio Silva Matches played 32 30 Matches started 28 29 Goals 1 2 Assists 0 0 Clean sheets 13 11 Pass completion 89% 93% Tackles per game 1.5 2.1 Clearances per game 1.9 3.0 Duels won per game 4.0 (54%) 4.5 (67%) Dribbles per game 0.3 (58%) 0.4 (80%) Ball recoveries per game 4.7 6.0 All stats via Sofascore

Given that the exciting defensive talents both ply their trade in the same division, the table above delineates the Benfica phenom's greater suitability with perfect clarity.

Silva has effectively outperformed his countryman across every metric, notably enjoying far more impressive defensive numbers, as well as chalking up higher rates of recovery to underscore his superior athleticism.

It's no wonder that Jamie Carragher exalted that "he is going to be a superstar" following an almighty performance against Juventus in the Champions League.

Slot's slick-possession, high-tempo system would see Inacio succeed, sure, but the added formidability of Silva to blend with his immense technical quality and never-missing distribution would only enhance the Anfield first team and hand Slot a potential world-beater.

The 20-year-old ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across divisions similar to Liga Portugal over the past year for pass completion, the top 5% for tackles, the top 15% for progressive passes and the top 13% for blocks and successful take-ons per 90.

He can do everything that Inacio can - and more. Silva would cost more to prise away from the Eagles' talons but there's no question that he has the scope to soar to the very top of the continental game.