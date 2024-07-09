When Liverpool waved goodbye to Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, tears were flowing like Old Trafford in the rain, but Klopp, ever the rouser, trolled out his heir apparent's name - Arne Slot.

Klopp, for all his eccentricity, something like the mad old uncle at times, knew what he was doing, imparted one final piece of inspiring wisdom, rallying his outfit toward the new figurehead.

Now, fast-track nearly two months, FSG and Slot have been preparing for the new era, working with messianic passion on the training field to stamp the new system into the first team - those who are not still performing for their nations or still enjoying holiday sunshine.

What about transfers? Sporting director Richard Hughes has indicated that deals are more likely to take place later down the line this summer, not least because Slot is still working with an incomplete number of his troop.

Concrete interest has been shown in LOSC Lille centre-back Leny Yoro and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, but the former is expected to sign for Real Madrid and the Three Lions star would cost a shedload.

Still, the rumour mill has unsurprisingly roared into overdrive recently, with a fresh player entering circulation.

Liverpool transfer news

As per journalist Ben Jacobs - via GIVEMESPORT - Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

The Brazilian has excelled since joining the Premier League side and has four years left on his contract with the option of a further year, so the Old Gold have slapped a £60m price tag on his signature.

Ah, perhaps a sticking point. However, FSG know that the Reds could benefit from a specialist No. 6 to compete with Wataru Endo for a starting berth at the base of the midfield.

What Joao Gomes would bring to Liverpool

Gomes made a telling comment on Wolves' campaign last season, not with words, but through tough-tackling action on the field. Gary O'Neil was appointed on the cusp of the 2023/24 term with a catalogue of problems, but he effectively replaced Julen Lopetegui and led his team to a comfortable middling top-flight finish.

O'Neil is tactically flexible but has found plenty of success through Wolves' electric speed, thus implementing a counter-attacking system to best serve the strengths. Such pace needs a sturdy centre to charge and control, and Gomes has proved himself worthy of such a role over an impressive campaign.

Actually signed back in January 2023, Gomes arrived from Brazilian club Flamengo in a £15m deal and completed seven starting appearances as the campaign flowed through its second half.

Joao Gomes PL Stats: 22/23 vs 23/24 Stat 22/23 23/24 Matches played 11 34 Matches started 7 32 Goals 1 2 Assists 0 1 Pass completion 79% 83% Touches per game 39.8 51.9 Shots per game 0.4 0.8 Key passes per game 0.5 0.6 Tackles per game 2.6 3.8 Ball recoveries per game 8.0 6.2 Dribbles per game 0.7 (53%) 0.8 (53%) Duels won per game 5.5 (58%) 6.2 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

Described as an "accurate & tenacious tackler" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Gomes is an unrelenting defensive midfielder who would add something different to Liverpool's first team, having demonstrated significant improvements during his first full season in the Premier League.

One of the toughest titans in the division, Fulham's Joao Palhinha was the only man to have won more tackles last season, with the Portuguese winning 152 and Gomes 128, three more than third-placed Vinicius Souza's 125.

As per FBref, the £30k-per-week talent actually ranks among the top 1% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 8% for clearances per 90, proving that he has the energy and athletic sharpness to make a marked impact on Slot's efforts at the Liverpool helm.

He's got all the tools to grow into one of Europe's leading No. 6s, and Liverpool should snap him up now before a rival claims his services down the line.

Why Liverpool should strike now

Having earned the moniker of "The Pitbull" as he cut his teeth in his homeland, Gomes has now showcased his skills in the English top flight and would be ready to make the jump to a top team such as Liverpool - albeit seeming comfortable in his Molineux setting.

He would cost a pretty penny but Liverpool frankly need to add a dimension to their engine room if they are to close the gap on the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, especially given the solid but unspectacular performances of Wataru Endo.

Liverpool replaced Fabinho with the Stuttgart star last summer, snapping him up for a shrewd £16m, and while he played an important role last term, the Japan international only won 2.9 ground duels per game in the Premier League, winning 41% of his attempts. That's some way behind Gomes' tally of 6.2.

Fellow Brazilian Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad for £40m one year ago after suffering a stark decline during the 2022/23 campaign, but he remains one of the most important players throughout Klopp's illustrious tenure, completing 219 appearances and playing a key part in winning all the trophies under the German's leadership.

Pundit Gary Neville had even proclaimed him to be "the best" holding midfielder in the world back in 2019, with his sharp tackling, industrious approach and astute reading of the game setting him apart from the lion's share of talented defensive midfielders.

Gomes would unquestionably prove to be an upgrade on Endo and find himself cementing a regular starting berth in Slot's line-up. Given the dynamic and multi-skilled skill set of Alexis Mac Allister, the creative energy of Dominik Szoboszlai and the multi-functioning prowess of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, landing such a player could pay dividends.

Hughes might have stressed that Liverpool will bide their time this summer, but with Gomes already on the radar, this is certainly one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.