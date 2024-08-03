Liverpool are expected to ramp up the gas in their quest for signings this summer. The Reds are the only side in the Premier League yet to strengthen with a senior addition, but sporting director Richard Hughes has hinted at an August "crescendo".

New head coach Arne Slot, while still waiting to introduce himself to a host of first-teamers, will have a pretty good gauge of his squad now and, with the 2024/25 season a fortnight away.

Central midfield and defence seem to be FSG's priority positions, and understandably so, but Liverpool could yet move for a new striker after damaging wastefulness pulled Jurgen Klopp's swansong away from silver-laden glory.

Liverpool transfer news

According to a report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo earlier this week - via Paisley Gates - Liverpool are interested in signing Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres this summer after his incredibly prolific campaign.

The Sweden star has an £84m release clause in his contract but Liverpool believe that they can pull off a deal for around €70m (£59m).

The 26-year-old has been linked to some of Europe's top clubs this summer - including Arsenal and Chelsea - with his feats in the final third giving him the mark of an elite-level player.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting record

Only one year ago, Gyokeres left Championship club Coventry City to complete a move to Sporting, with the Sky Blues cashing in for an undisclosed club-record fee.

He posted 22 goals and 12 assists for Coventry that season, but his exploits in Portugal have seen him transcend expectations, scoring 43 goals and supplying 15 assists across all competitions en route

Hailed as a "a powerhouse" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Gyokeres' pace and power set him apart from the lion's share of centre-forwards, even drawing comparisons to Erling Haaland for such frightening athletic acumen.

His giddy potential could see him succeed with a shimmer at Liverpool, potentially even blooming into the Reds' finest centre-forward since Luis Suarez.

Liverpool's finest since Luis Suarez

In 2022, Liverpool completed the £85m club-record signing of Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica, but he has only scored 33 times across 96 fixtures and, now aged 25, must hit a far richer vein of form than has been seen thus far if he is to enjoy a fruitful future at Anfield.

The Uruguayan ace is replete with quality but has yet to hone his shooting boots to a fine point that reflects his lofty price tag. He's got a long way to go before he reaches the level of his countryman, Suarez.

Suarez plundered 69 goals and 39 assists across just 110 Premier League matches, almost single-handedly charging Liverpool's title charge in 2013/14, notching 31 goals and 13 assists across 33 top-flight fixtures.

Liverpool: Record Departures # Player Sale 1. Philippe Coutinho £142m 2. Luis Suarez £75m 3. Fernando Torres £50m 4. Raheem Sterling £49m 5. Fabinho £40m Sourced via Football Transfers

Suarez's £75m sale to Barcelona after his staggering individual season saw him go on to reap riches in hordes over in Spain, but while Liverpool fell short in the title race one decade ago, the "legend", as he has been dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, will take some replacing on Merseyside.

Nunez could reach similar heights, but his 11-goal haul in the Premier League last term was marred by a whopping 27 big chances missed. Gyokeres, conversely, bagged 29 goals from 32 Liga Portugal matches last year, missing only 12 big chances.

This calibre of clinical quality is something truly special, and with Gyokeres now fully fledged as one of Europe's elite goalscorers, he may well prove to be the best thing since Suarez.