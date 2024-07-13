Virgil van Dijk did little to allay the concerns that he is nearing the conclusion of his illustrious Liverpool career, speaking after the Netherlands lost against England in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

The Dutch skipper, of course, cut a dejected figure after Ollie Watkins' last-gasp winner, an agonising blow for Oranje and Van Dijk in their quest to claim their first slice of silverware since winning the Euros in 1988. But the seeds of fear have been planted nonetheless.

The 33-year-old, who Liverpool signed from Southampton for £75m in December 2017, hinted at an Anfield exit during one post-match interview, saying that he will "think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player", before entering the 2024/25 after a well-deserved break.

Van Dijk, the club's captain, is entering the final year of his £220k-per-week contract, and while Arne Slot and Co are confident that he will play a central role at the start of a new era, signing a successor would be a prudent move.

Liverpool transfer news

According to Tutto Juve - as reported earlier this week - Liverpool have submitted a €60m (£50m) bid for Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer this month, with FSG clearly seeking to strengthen the Anfield side's rearguard.

The 27-year-old is one of the Serie A giant's prized possessions but, with financial concerns simmering in Turin, could be cashed in on, with the Reds pushing for a deal.

What Bremer would bring to Liverpool

In an interview with DAZN back in February, Bremer cited Liverpool's captain as his inspiration, claiming that the Dutchman is "two steps" ahead of him. While this might be the case, the Old Lady's star centre-half has all the tools to craft a high-level career for himself.

While Bremer has yet to try his hand in the Premier League, he does seem to hold many properties that would suggest success on English soil, even described as "world-class" by CBS Sports commentator Matteo Bonetti.

As per FBref, the Brazilian ranked among the top 20% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues last season for goals scored and the top 16% for aerial duels won per 90, using his 6 foot 2 frame to the highest effect.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, is one of the most aerially dominant defenders in history, blending such quality with an elite ball-playing ability, ranking among the top 20% of positional peers for assists, the top 10% for pass completion, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 3% for aerial duels won per 90.

A "monster" of a defender - as noted by analyst Ben Mattinson - Bremer is the heart and soul of Juventus' backline and has the mobility, defensive dominance and technical prowess to succeed Van Dijk, stepping into his prime in the Premier League to lead Liverpool's project over the next several seasons.

Gleison Bremer vs Virgil Van Dijk: 23/24 League Stats Statistics Bremer Van Dijk Matches played 36 36 Goals 3 2 Assists 0 2 Clean sheets 15 9 Pass completion 86% 91% Key passes per game 0.2 0.3 Ball recoveries per game 5.2 4.7 Tackles per game 1.6 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.1 1.1 Clearances per game 4.0 3.9 Duels won per game 5.2 (63%) 5.4 (76%) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, he might not be aligned with the staggering metrics of Van Dijk, but Bremer can certainly hold his own against the best that Europe has to offer, and Liverpool are right to consider such an exciting player.