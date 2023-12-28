Liverpool have displayed a certain sense of profligacy across recent weeks but remain at the forefront of the Premier League table as the new year looms, with Jurgen Klopp's side actually in first place after 19 matches.

Of course, there are a host of contenders for the trophy and the business end of the campaign will be a gruelling storm to navigate through, but the Reds have been here before and will be confident that they can keep pace with the likes of Arsenal and champions Manchester City right to the decisive stage.

It's remarkable that Klopp's side have done so well given last year's travails resulted in the framework of the midfield being removed and replaced with four new additions, with injuries to key players combated expertly across recent weeks.

But with left-back Kostas Tsimikas breaking his collarbone against Arsenal last week, Klopp might be forced to accelerate his transfer plans and move for a defender this January, with a summer target still on the radar.

Liverpool transfer news - Goncalo Inacio

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Liverpool's Premier League title rivals Arsenal have 'positioned' themselves to win the race to sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP, meaning that the Reds will need to act fast to secure their man's signature.

The Portugal international is understood to have a €60m (£52m) release clause inserted into his contract, and while this is a heavy price to pay at the campaign's midpoint, his sublime ball-playing and technical ability would fit like a glove for an outfit fighting for the top spot on English shores.

Liverpool have sent scouts to observe the 22-year-old in action since the start of the year, but will indeed need to act fast to stop the Gunners from securing his services.

Goncalo Inacio's style of play

Few defenders across Europe offer the kind of passing prowess that Inacio holds within his skill set, with talent scout Jacek Kulig marvelling at his "complete" array of abilities.

A centre-half, Inacio is left-footed and this is something that has no doubt attracted the attention of Klopp as he plots for the perfect addition to augment his backline, with it a well-known fact in the summer that this profile was the preference for the Merseyside club.

Having joined Sporting as a youngster, Inacio has succeeded in cementing a starring role under Rúben Amorim's stewardship, notably winning the 2020/21 Liga Portugal and two Portuguese League Cup trophies across 145 appearances, having impressively scored 14 goals.

As per Sofascore, he has featured 14 times in the Portuguese top-flight this term and completed 88% of his passes, averaging 5.4 ball recoveries per game and succeeding with 70% of his dribbles and 56% of his ground duels.

The five-cap Portugal international - already with two goals for his country - has so much more to give and may well need to take the leap and join a side such as Liverpool (or Arsenal) to truly unlock the full scope of his potential.

The stats behind Liverpool's interest in Goncalo Inacio

BBC Sport analyst Raj Chohan is among those to be convinced by the player's ability and has revealed his thoughts in the past regarding Inacio's suitability for a move to Anfield.

He said: "Gonçalo Inácio is the perfect counter-weight to Konaté. Inacio-VVD-Konaté: Build-up conductor. Leader/aerial dominator/switches of play. Immense recovery speed & coverage of space."

As per FBref, the star ranks among the top 8% of central defenders across divisions similar to the Liga Portugal for assists, the top 6% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90.

Goncalo Inacio: Key Strengths Passing Dribbling Concentration *Sourced via WhoScored

Effectively, such metrics highlight his brilliance in the modern skills of a defender, which in turn would allow him to succeed at a club such as Liverpool, where swift transition and inventive ball-playing are essential to the success, allowing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and co to strike like lightning on the counter.

Inacio could instil dynamism and fluency across Liverpool's backline to continue the seasonal resurgence and ensure that the Reds remain on track for silverware, or at the very least, on course to challenge for honours until the death.

And given that he is a left-sided centre-half, he could also slot in and allow Virgil van Dijk to shift to the right side of the rearguard, with the Liverpool captain's style sure to blend effectively with Inacio's.

Imagine Goncalo Inacio & Virgil van Dijk

Joel Matip's season ended when he ruptured his ACL against Fulham at the start of December, and while Ibrahima Konate is a formidable player, breakout star Jarell Quansah is the only other option in front of Alisson's goal, with Joe Gomez regularly deployed as a full-back this term.

With Konate a monster of a centre-back but prone to injury himself and far more comfortable on the right side, Inacio would be the perfect player to bolster the backline, especially with the aforementioned Matip's contract concluding at the end of the season.

And with Van Dijk back at the top of his game after struggling last year, the prospective arrival could absorb the fruits of one of the very best to do it, nurturing and refining his craft over the coming years.

Van Dijk, aged 32, joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in December 2017 and has won the full sweep at the club, having completed 241 appearances and taken the captain's armband in the summer.

Ranking among the top 5% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues for assists and attempted passes and the top 2% for aerial wins per 90, the Dutchman makes a very good claim for standing as European football's superlative defender this term.

Indeed, across 17 Premier League displays, he has completed 90% of his passes, averaging 4.7 recoveries and clearances per game and winning 78% of his contested duels.

Such exemplary metrics would allow Inacio's style to flourish, and there is every possibility that the Portuguese defender would be the missing piece of the puzzle for a Liverpool side pushing for illustrious success once again.