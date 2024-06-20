Liverpool supporters rejoiced at seeing new head coach Arne Slot sit down and conduct his first interview after replacing Jurgen Klopp at the helm, with a particular piece of information gleaned.

Indeed, Slot revealed that he has been in near-daily contact with Anfield's sporting director, Richard Hughes, to discuss transfer strategies and the best players to boost the functionality of the Dutchman's possession-centric, heavy-pressing system.

With Joel Matip now gone after his contract expired this month, signing a centre-back is arguably the most pressing concern, with sights indeed set on some exciting targets.

Liverpool lining up new defender

David Ornstein stirred up some excitement when revealing last week that Liverpool - alongside Manchester United - are actively pursuing precocious defender Leny Yoro, though with the acceptance that Real Madrid's rival interest makes the Santiago Bernabeu the 18-year-old's optimum location.

FSG understand that there's a good chance Yoro won't end up at Anfield and thus are searching for alternatives, with The Athletic reporting this week that Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs to have enquired about Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori.

Bologna are determined to keep the versatile 22-year-old and can offer Champions League football next season, but Liverpool's pedigree holds sway and a deal could be completed for €40m (£34m) - a fee that could prove to be a bargain down the line.

Riccardo Calafiori's 23/24 season in numbers

Liverpool bosses will no doubt have one eye fixed on Italy's Euro 2024 fixture against Spain tonight, eager to see how Calafiori performs against ostensible title challengers after a commanding, dynamic display against Albania in the opener, instrumental in the 2-1 victory.

Riccardo Calafiori: Stats vs Albania Stat # Minutes played 90' Touches 117 Accurate passes 99/106 (93%) Key passes 1 Long balls 2/4 Dribble attempts 2/2 Tackles 1 Clearances 3 Stats via Sofascore

Calafiori only made his Italy debut three weeks ago but he has been called up to Luciano Spalletti's squad on merit. Bologna enjoyed an incredible 2023/24 campaign, qualifying for the Champions League after finishing fifth, opening the door to Europe's elite club competition after Serie A was awarded an extra spot via the UEFA coefficient rankings.

As per Sofascore, the £12k-per-week centre-half featured 30 times - keeping ten clean sheets - in the Italian top flight last season, scoring two goals, providing five assists, completing 90% of his passes and averaging 1.7 interceptions, 1.6 tackles, 2.5 clearances and 6.5 ball recoveries per game.

Given that Bologna only conceded 32 goals in Serie A last term (the third-best tally in the division), his skill set clearly played an important role.

Competent at left-back too, Calafiori would be an excellent addition to a Liverpool team in transition, and while he doesn't quite carry the prodigious air of Yoro, his modern-suited, ball-focussed style of play could actually make him an ideal player under Slot.

Why Riccardo Calafiori could be perfect for Arne Slot

Athleticism and energy are fundamentals for Calafiori's success - by his own admission, Manchester City and England centre-back John Stones is his most stylistically similar player.

Riccardo Calafiori: 23/24 Statistics Stat Per 90 Percentile Pass completion 89.6% Top 21% Assists 0.19 Top 1% Shot-creating actions 1.76 Top 3% Passes attempted 69.35 Top 20% Progressive carries 1.07 Top 19% Successful take-ons 0.50 Top 8% Interceptions 1.92 Top 4% Stats via FBref

Crisp in possession, creative on the ball and effective in driving it forward, the Italian differs from Yoro, who has innate maturity and exceptional reading of the game - a bit like Virgil van Dijk - but is more languid and straightforward in his play.

That, of course, is not a bad thing. Talent scout Jacek Kulig has declared the young Frenchman to be "world-class material" - corroborated by the vested interest of Real Madrid, but for Slot's expressive style of football, Calafiori would dovetail right into the backline.

Slot's philosophy is characterised by aggressive, front-footed attacking football, not too dissimilar to that of Klopp, his predecessor, but he has admitted that he's somewhat more possession-centric, with a tactical approach drawing parallels to Manchester City's brand under Pep Guardiola.

There's also an element of completeness to his game. Analyst Ben Mattinson has hailed the defender an "aerial monster", and indeed he won 71% of his aerial battles in Serie A last season, though he only stands at 6 feet tall.

He's certainly not diminutive but he would be the shortest of Liverpool's central defenders - Van Dijk is 6 foot 3, Ibrahima Konate 6 foot 4 while the 21-year-old Jarell Quansah is a veritable giant at 6 foot 5.

But he's shaping into an all-action defender with elite passing acumen and the fitness quality to succeed. Slot's hyper-energised Feyenoord team undoubtedly played a defining role in convincing Michael Edwards and Co to make the appointment, with the pace and power only deepening the argument for Calafiori's inclusion.

While Liverpool have three talented central defenders in the fold, Calafiori could be the final piece of the puzzle to ensure that the structural transition runs without a hitch.

However, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur among the Premier League rivals to have been credited with an interest in recent months, FSG might need to move fast, especially with his stock likely to rise after his international escapades this summer.