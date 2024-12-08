Liverpool won't find themselves back in the thick of it in the Premier League until the 14th of December, having had their recent weekend off after Storm Darragh halted proceedings on Merseyside.

Their next game will instead come in the illustrious Champions League, where Arne Slot's men will hunt down a sixth straight win on Europe's biggest stage when travelling to Spain to face Girona.

Regardless of how many positives keep springing up at Anfield, January could be a busy one for Liverpool in the hectic transfer market.

Liverpool looking at "magnificent" attacker

As per a new report by Caught Offside, the early Premier League pace-setters are interested in a deal to snap up Juventus hotshot Kenan Yildiz, but they won't be alone in pursuing the Turkey international.

Fellow English clubs in the form of Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also keen on adding the 19-year-old to their respective rosters this January, with a £66m price-tag put above the coveted attacker's head by the Old Lady.

The Serie A giants are not in a selling mood when it comes to their promising youngster, but the Liverpool target does have a price, with it being an intriguing tale to watch play out to see if the Premier League title chasers are prepared to cough up that lump sum for the exciting winger.

Why Yildiz could be a more exciting talent than Doak

Labelled as "magnificent" just last month by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 19-year-old could be an even more tantalising talent to watch than the electric Ben Doak, who is the same exact age as Yildiz and has also been tipped for greatness.

With one goal and five assists next to his name playing in the division below the top-flight for Middlesbrough, it goes without saying that Doak has all the ingredients in his game to be a top performer for the Reds in the years to come.

But, in the year 2024, Yildiz looks more ready and suited to play in Slot's XI right now, having been a regular starter for Juventus this season to date, as opposed to being shipped out on loan for more game time.

In such a high-paced league too in the Serie A, Yildiz has managed to shine bright for his side, with four goals and three assists coming his way in all competitions, which included a dramatic late brace off the bench versus Inter Milan in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

The equalising strike saw the teenager drive forward with no fear present in his game, before lashing a fierce effort past Yann Sommer for a shock share of the points.

Whilst Yildiz has delivered moments of magic like these for his parent employers, Doak is yet to get off the mark for Liverpool, with his moment in the main spotlight under Slot presumably not far off now.

But, it does seem as if his Turin-based counterpart would be an excellent signing in giving Liverpool something fresh and direct down the right flank - especially if Mohamed Salah is tiring or off his best.

Yildiz's numbers for club and country Team played for Games Goals Assists Juventus 52 8 4 Turkey 17 2 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Yildiz also betters the Scotsman when playing for his nation, with Doak goalless playing in the Scotland first team ranks to date, whilst the Juventus number ten has two goals from 17 caps, having also jetted out to the Euros just this year for his nation.

It would somewhat break the bank this January to add Yildiz in, but with this signing very much boosting the Reds in the attacking areas if pulled off, this could be an inspired purchase for a side aiming to be crowned Premier League champions in style.