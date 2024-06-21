Arne Slot strolled into Kirkby with a grin plastered across his face. The Liverpool boss was at ease, carrying all the weight of a man enjoying the rolling blue harbourside of Rotterdam, a sight he has seen many times during his illustrious tenure as Feyenoord's head coach.

For Liverpool and its myriad supporters, this signalled the beginning of a new era, life after Jurgen Klopp quickly unfolding after several weeks of relative silence. Now, the work truly begins for Anfield, seeking to build on the promise of the 2023/24 campaign and muster together a squad fit to inspire a successful new chapter.

While Liverpool has an embarrassment of quality at its disposal, several pressing concerns need to be addressed in the market, so Slot's admission that he has been in regular transfer-discussing contact with sporting director Richard Hughes over the past few weeks bodes well.

Signing a centre-back seems to be Liverpool's priority but it has also been made clear that a top-level wide forward is being sought.

Liverpool transfer news

Mohamed Salah looks set to stay on Merseyside for the first year of Slot's tenure, though with the 32-year-old Egyptian out of contract in 12 months, Liverpool clearly need some new blood on the right flank.

And so, as per Football Transfers, Liverpool have joined the congested race for Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise. The new-look Reds are trying to do business under the radar this summer but have shortlisted Olise along with PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko.

Olise signed a new deal at Selhurst Park following advances from Chelsea one year ago, with the £60m release clause in need of being met to facilitate his sale.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are also fighting for the Premier League phenom's signature but FSG will know that accelerating their interest could sway the odds in Anfield's favour.

Why Liverpool are interested in Michael Olise

Olise's statistics across the 2023/24 campaign present something of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the Eagles phenom is injury-prone and as such featured only 19 times in the Premier League last season, starting 14 matches.

On the other, he's one of the most exhilarating, devastating forwards in Europe. Olise scored ten goals and added six assists during his short time on the field and has since stirred English football into a frenzy, with talent scout Jacek Kulig hailing him as "one of the EPL's best players" when fit and firing.

He was great during the 2022/23 term, scoring only two league goals across 37 outings but racking up 11 assists. He was incredible last season, fostering, honing and sharpening every facet of his jewelled skill set.

Michael Olise: Premier League 22/23 vs 23/24 Statistic 22/23 23/24 Matches played 37 19 Matches started 31 14 Goals 2 10 Assists 11 6 Goal/assist rate 0.35 0.84 Pass completion 78% 83% Big chances created 11 9 Shots per game 1.4 3.0 Key passes per game 1.9 1.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 (48%) 2.1 (55%) Duels won per game 5.4 (49%) 5.7 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

One of the most impressive parts of Olise's development is he hasn't actually mushroomed across every angle of his game; plainly, his combativeness, creativity and ball-carrying skill remain relatively similar, just polished and taken to another level.

This, indeed, speaks highly of Olise's performance level. Transferring to Liverpool, the aspiring France international would offer a dynamic and far-reaching style that would make a real impact on Slot's team - after all, pundit Micah Richards has claimed "he's going to become a superstar", dubbing him a "world-class" talent.

He's also of a profile that Liverpool have sought after for some time now. Sure, Jude Bellingham slipped through FSG's fingers, Jamal Musiala remains a long-term target, but Anfield could wield a player of such acumen and playing style by agreeing a deal with Crystal Palace.

A Musiala & Bellingham hybrid

Musiala and Bellingham are probably best regarded as attacking midfielders, playing off the centre-forward to score goals and post assists. Generally just influencing play with string-pulling performances.

Both, however, are not confined to one role, and neither is Olise, who is usually found on the right wing but is versatile and proven centrally and on the alternate flank. Interestingly enough, they're both 'similar players' to the French star, as per FBref.

The key point here, though, is that the 22-year-old boasts a skill set that Liverpool have already scouted fiercely, perused over in the form of scouting reports on Bellingham and Musiala. Slot might be a new face in the dugout but he will need a Salah successor all the same, and Olise could be the man.

23/24 League Stats: Olise, Musiala, Bellingham Statistic (per 90) Olise Musiala Bellingham Matches played 19 24 28 Matches started 14 20 27 Goals 0.70 0.51 0.74 Assists 0.42 0.26 0.23 Shot-creating actions 5.77 5.44 3.85 Progressive passes 5.49 5.13 7.63 Progressive carries 4.79 5.28 3.31 Successful take-ons 2.82 4.46 1.95 Ball recoveries 4.79 4.59 4.67 Stats via FBref's Player Comparison tool

Look at the table above. Olise holds his own and then some against two of football's pre-eminent current offensive midfielders, proving himself to be sharper in his playmaking and more energetic in his ball-recovering.

Sure, Musiala might edge him in dribbling - Ballon d’Or and World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus has said "he can be the Messi of the future". And yes, Jude Bellingham is the most valuable player in world football right now, as per CIES Football Observatory, but Olise is proving that he can go punch-to-punch with two of the game's burgeoning juggernauts.

Liverpool simply have to get him on the books. FSG's CEO of Football Michael Edwards is going to want to see Liverpool get bang for their buck in the transfer market over the coming months. Look no further, Mike, for here is a player destined for greatness. Bring him in.