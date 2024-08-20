Liverpool still haven't signed anyone this summer, though it looks like the first acquisition of the Arne Slot era will arrive in the form of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili, who will sign for the club - though remaining with the Spanish side on loan for the current campaign.

That's nice and prudent and all but fans are still hopeful to see someone arrive and make an instant impact, ensuring that Slot has the tools to succeed after taking the reins from Jurgen Klopp.

An upgrade on Wataru Endo in the sitting midfield area is the no. 1 priority for Richard Huges and co, while Joe Gomez's possible sale would likely see a centre-back brought in.

Liverpool aren't limited to those positions though, with a talented full-back emerging as a target...

Liverpool could sign new left-back

Liverpool started the 2023/24 Premier League season with three points, but Andy Robertson's performance against Ipswich Town left plenty to be desired, starting shakily in possession and concerning his positioning.

The 30-year-old has endured some suffering of late, only starting 18 top-flight matches last year due to injuries. As such, Liverpool have been linked with a host of left-backs, and Adrien Truffert might just be the man to succeed the Scotland skipper.

Last week, L'Equipe reported on interest from several English outfits for the Rennes defender, aged 22, who is valued at a bargain €15m (£13m) by the Ligue 1 side.

Manchester United are also interested and desperately need a left-back, so Hughes must move fast and get the deal done.

Why Adrien Truffert could replace Robertson

Truffert has emerged from the same youth factory that has produced Eduardo Camavinga and Ousmane Dembele, and Liverpool could land a real talent here, with the properties for success at the very top of the Premier League.

As per Sofascore, he started 24 matches in the French top flight last season, scoring once and providing two assists, also completing 82% of his passes and averaging 55.6 touches per game, emphasising the kind of confidence he has in his ability, willing to get on the ball and make things happen.

He's sharp and blessed with good dribbling and technique, though Truffert is definitely not the finished product yet and could actually prove to be the perfect Robertson heir, serving as his understudy and learning the fruits of the Liverpool phenom's labour before taking his place.

Indeed, Robertson was signed from Hull City for just £10m in 2017, at the age of 23. He was hardly a household name at the time but has since cemented himself as one of the finest in the Premier League era, currently standing as the highest-assisting defender in the division's history.

Highest-assisting Premier League Defenders Rank Player Games Assists 1. Andy Robertson 276 59 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold 227 58 3. Leighton Baines 420 53 4. Graeme Le Saux 327 36 5. Kyle Walker 395 35 Sourced via Premier League *The majority of Ashley Young's 71 Premier League assists came from attacking deployments

Across 298 appearances for the Reds, Robertson has won it all and will forever be remembered as an essential part of the most illustrious spell in the club's modern history.

But his high-level output will not last forever, and with Konstantinos Tsimikas never looking like nailing a first-choice spot on the defensive left flank, Truffert could be the perfect upgrade, already hailed as the "complete full-back" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

With Robertson now into his 30s, Truffert would be an excellent, albeit relatively left-field signing this summer. Gomez, who featured on the left at times last year, may well depart and Slot's system needs an injection of new life.