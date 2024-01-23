Last summer, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made sweeping changes to his side's midfield after a dismal year bore no success, and while the defensive ranks will receive priority this year, the German could yet bolster his engine room with another addition.

The narrative of the January transfer window at Anfield would suggest that there the Liverpool transfer board are contented and composed at the 2023/24 campaign's midpoint, first-placed in the Premier League and firing on all cylinders.

And having slalomed past multiple obstacles over the past several months, namely injuries to numerous key players, Klopp appears convinced of his squad's calibre, capable of bringing silverware back to Merseyside over the coming months.

However, the lack of formal action in the market this month does not mean that no deal will be pursued, with recent reports suggesting that Liverpool could make a move to complete last year's midfield repairs ahead of the business end of the term.

Liverpool transfer targets - January

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport - via FourFourTwo - have recently revealed that Liverpool are targeting Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and are ready to bid a sum of £40m to secure his services.

The Netherlands international was reportedly on Klopp's radar during the summer but other options were chosen, though the resurfacing of rumours suggests that Liverpool are still convinced of his qualities.

While Newcastle United are also interested, Atalanta would prefer to sell Koopmeiners to a foreign club than a Serie A rival and the Reds will be confident that they can convince him to move to Merseyside.

How Teun Koopmeiners compares to Szoboszlai

Koopmeiners has amassed 104 appearances for Atalanta - posting 21 goals and 12 assists - since signing from Dutch Eredivisie team AZ Alkmaar for around €12m (£10m) in 2021.

The 25-year-old is creative and dynamic but offers a roundedness to his craft that would make him a fantastic addition to an ambitious Premier League side such as Liverpool, hailed as the “orchestrator” for his side by talent scout Jacek Kulig, which essentially means a technically proficient player with a range of passing and intelligence in possession to influence play and dictate the flow.

This season, across 26 displays, the ace has scored seven goals and supplied four assists for his Italian outfit, averaging 2.3 key passes, 1.3 tackles and 5.2 ball recoveries per game in Serie A, as per Sofascore.

Moreover, as per FBref, the 6 foot 1 talent ranks among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 3% for assists and the top 8% for progressive carries per 90, highlighting his creative flair and willingness to drive forward and make things happen for his side.

Teun Koopmeiners: Most Similar PL Players # Player Club 1. Pascal Gross Brighton & Hove Albion 2. Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 3. Martin Odegaard Arsenal Source: FBref

Given that Dominik Szoboszlai is considered one of Koopmeiner's most comparable Premier League players, via FBref's 'similar players' model, it's clear that Klopp has identified a player of a particular profile to fit his system and is now eager to add another layer by completing a move for the Atalanta man.

Szoboszlai joined the Anfield side in July after his £60m release clause with RB Leipzig was met, and while he has mellowed somewhat after a lightning start to life in the Premier League, the Hungarian has been one of the most impressive and enterprising midfielders around this term.

Described as a "generational talent" by journalist Marcel Moeller, the 23-year-old has started 19 matches in the English top-flight this season, clinching two goals and assists apiece, completing 88% of his passes and averaging 1.8 key passes, 1.4 tackles and 6.4 ball recoveries each outing.

Capable of hitting a football with sheer, brutish force, like the clap of thunder, Szoboszlai has been immense this season and embodies the finest attributes of a quintessential 'Klopp' creative midfielder, and Koopmeiners would only find success by taking the leap and joining the Anfield project.

Of course, it has to be said that there is something of an overload of midfielders in Liverpool's mix at present, but rotation has worked very well indeed as the Reds chase down silver-laden success across all four fronts - top of the Premier League, on the cusp of advancing to the Carabao Cup final and having advanced in both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

His versatility is an asset; he has an innate understanding of how to thrive across multiple midfield roles, deftly tweaking his skills to align with the responsibilities of sitting deep, or impacting proceedings from an attacking standpoint, or providing a balance of sorts in a box-to-box deployment.

Given that Koopmeiners has the talents needed to slot right into Klopp's system (and if Mac Allister is kept in a deeper-lying midfield role going forward) then it is understandable that such a player be welcomed to complete the pack, having also been described as a "machine" by one scout.

Teun Koopmeiners: Biggest Strengths Very Strong Strong Finishing Set-piece threat Long shots Aerial duels Key passes Concentration Source: WhoScored

There is the matter of Thiago Alcantara's contract expiring at the end of the season, and while the distinguished Spanish star hasn't played once this season due to injury, replacing him with a skilful star is something Klopp is clearly considering.

Liverpool have demonstrated prudence in January transfer windows over recent seasons, signing Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo across the past two years to replace Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino respectively, both moves made six months before the esteemed stars actually took their leave.

Right now, Klopp will feel that he has enough firepower to ensure that his glittering Liverpool trophy cabinet is augmented by summer, and while setbacks to important players have been weathered throughout the first half of the season, Koopmeiners might just be the perfect option to complete the engine room.