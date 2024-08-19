Joe Gomez is Liverpool's longest-serving senior player. The England international signed from Charlton Athletic for around £3.5m in 2015 when he was a teenager and has been a cardinal presence under Jurgen Klopp.

He's won it all. Still only 27, Gomez has mounted 224 appearances for the Anfielders, playing across the backline and being described as "absolutely priceless" by pundit Steve McManaman.

The thing is though, there's no such thing as priceless in football, with Gomez mooted for a departure at the start of the Arne Slot era. After nearly a decade of service, he's earned the right to search for pastures new, but Liverpool would need to sign a replacement.

Liverpool transfer news

Gomez was not included in Liverpool's matchday squad for the opening day of the Premier League campaign, where three points were struck through a 2-0 victory at Ipswich Town, goals by Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp used him across both defensive flanks last term but it's not out of the question that, should he stay, Slot would view him as an athletic central defender, having played 114 fixtures at centre-back throughout his career.

Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been credited with an interest and it might be that he moves on; he'd likely play a bit-part role this year. As such, Liverpool should move quickly to ensure that they are in a position to sign the perfect replacement.

Enter Piero Hincapie. According to Studio Futbol earlier this week, Liverpool are set to tussle with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of the Bayer Leverkusen centre-half, though Xabi Alonso does not want to part with his defensive invincible.

Hincapie is left-footed and thus would appear to be a natural successor to skipper Virgil van Dijk, who has long dominated from the left side of defence for the Reds.

Liverpool are the only side across Europe's top-seven leagues that have yet to make a senior signing this summer, so the funds are there for the £50m-rated star - it will take willpower and savvy negotiating to get this one done though.

Jarell Quansah's place in Slot's squad

Slot certainly doesn't mince his words. The former Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar boss made the bold call to take Quansah off at half-time at Portman Road, discontented by Liverpool's aggressiveness and sharpness throughout a stodgy opening half.

When quizzed on his substitution post-match, he responded tersely that his decision had indeed been tactical. Quansah, 21, received a big show of faith to get the nod over Ibrahima Konate for the opening fixture and looked angry and aggrieved as he slumped in his seat after half-time, watching his teammates run rampant.

Van Dijk is an unquestionable starter in the Liverpool rearguard but his partner is seemingly undetermined at this stage, and FSG could yet move to add another dimension through the signing of a player like Hincapie.

Such a signing would have to be studiously thought out, for Quansah and Konate both have flaws (the former inexperience and the latter a rash streak and a tendency to dip now and again).

Premier League 23/24: Ibrahima Konate vs Jarell Quansah Statistic (*per game) Konate Quansah Matches (starts) 22 (17) 17 (13) Goals 0 2 Assists 0 0 Clean sheets 5 2 Touches* 75.5 76.5 Pass completion 88% 89% Key passes* 0.4 0.2 Ball recoveries* 4.4 4.2 Tackles* 1.6 1.5 Total duels won* 6.0 (66%) 4.5 (64%) Errors made 1 2 Stats via Sofascore

But, as the table above shows you, both are top-class defenders, highly skilled and suitable for the kind of passing game that Slot seeks to implement.

It sure would have to be an exciting player to join the fold and flourish.

Why Liverpool must sign Piero Hincapie

Hincapie, 22, has already been tipped to become “one of the world's best centre-backs” by journalist and U23 scout Antonio Mango, who has also dubbed him an "absolute beast".

Having won the domestic double last season as an invincible, the Ecuador international has started the 2024/25 campaign with a bang, playing a crucial role in Leverkusen's third slice of silverware in 2024, beating Stuttgart in the DFL-Supercup last weekend.

The sky is the limit, and Liverpool must throw the kitchen sink at the 22-year-old this summer, especially if Gomez is to be sold.

Quansah is a high-level defender with the trappings of something even greater, sure, but Hincapie could pip his English positional peer and cement a regular starting berth for Liverpool over the coming years.

23/24 Stats: Jarell Quansah vs Piero Hincapie Statistics Quansah Hincapie Pass completion 88% 91% Progressive passes 5.08 6.18 Shot-creating actions 0.98 1.39 Progressive carries 0.98 2.06 Ball recoveries 5.45 4.73 Tackles + interceptions 3.18 2.91 Errors 0.08 0.00 Stats via FBref

With a hulking frame and a sharp range of passing, Quansah's got what it takes to succeed on Merseyside, but his strengths in that regard are actually surpassed by Hincapie, who has the mark of an elite ball player.

The Ecuadorian ace's ability to play down the channels and create with constancy is something to behold, and he will only improve - like Quansah - with age.

Ultimately, comparing the two centre-backs has a semblance of splitting hairs, and there's no reason why they cannot form a formidable defensive bond under Slot's tutelage for many years to come.