Liverpool could now complete the signing of an "incredible" Andy Robertson replacement for a cut-price amount, according to a fresh transfer update.

Robertson struggling for form at Liverpool

The Reds secured a priceless 2-1 victory at home to Brighton on Saturday, with defeats for Manchester City and Arsenal ensuring that they end the weekend top of the Premier League. Despite a poor performance for an hour or so, Cody Gakpo equalised and Mohamed Salah's stunning strike sealed a dramatic three points.

While much of Arne Slot's starting lineup for Liverpool picked itself at Anfield, one notable omission was Robertson, who started in the EFL Cup win at Brighton in midweek, but saw Kostas Tsimikas preferred to him for the bigger game in the league.

The 30-year-old certainly hasn't been at his best this season, being skinned by Bukayo Saka in the 2-2 draw away to Arsenal last weekend, so it was hard for him to have too many complaints about Slot's decision to leave him out.

Given his age, and the fact that Robertson has seven years of intense football in his legs from the Jurgen Klopp era, there is an argument to say that he has now peaked as a player. Replacements are needed when looking at the long-term picture and it looks as though Liverpool may have their number one option lined up.

Liverpool could sign Wolves' Ait-Nouri on the cheap

According to Football Insider, Liverpool could sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in a "cut-price" deal, having shown plenty of interest in him in the past.

He has been a target for the Reds "for a while" and Wolves wouldn’t be able to keep hold of him if they are relegated to the Championship, "which is why they might accept a smaller fee for his services". The report adds that Liverpool see Ait-Nouri as a possible Robertson replacement.

Ait-Nouri jumps out as a shrewd option for Liverpool, as at 23, he is still a young player, so he could join the Reds at the same age Robertson was when he arrived in the summer of 2017.

The Algerian possesses both defensive expertise and attacking quality, not only keeping Mohamed Salah quiet in a game back in 2021/22, but also equalising against the Reds earlier this season. Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has lauded him in the past, saying:

"I’m enjoying working with Rayan, I think he’s an incredible talent, a great guy and he brings a real enthusiasm and life to the place. We can use him anywhere so, unfortunately, at the moment we have to because we don’t have many others. But he is talented enough when we roll him in and play him in midfield a few times and we played him as a right 10 in the second half today, and he’s come on loads – his work rate and everything about him."

Robertson may still have plenty to offer Liverpool but a younger alternative with more legs could be needed next summer, and Ait-Nouri may fit the bill perfectly.