Liverpool could sign a "magnificent" two-footed player within the next few days, as they are now willing to pay his £19m asking price, according to a report.

Reds eyeing a midfielder

Arne Slot is very keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder either this month or in the summer, and the manager believes he may well have identified the perfect option, with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes being identified as a major target.

The Reds are also considering some options from further afield, and VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller is now rising up their transfer shortlist, with a deal possible for a fee in the region of £34m in the summer.

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni also remains an option for the Merseyside club, having reportedly submitted a bid for the 24-year-old midfielder earlier this month, although the move has seemingly not progressed since then.

Not only are the Premier League leaders keen on signing a defensive midfielder, but they are also considering some more attacking options, with Lyon star Rayan Cherki previously being identified as a January target.

Related Perfect signing: Liverpool chasing their next Fabinho in £50m "warrior" FSG are willing to spend big and complete Liverpool's midfield at the end of the season.

According to the latest update from Spanish sources, Liverpool are now willing to pay €22m (£19m) to bring Cherki to Anfield this month, having stepped up their interest over the past few weeks.

The French club's financial issues mean they are willing to sanction the attacking midfielder's departure in the January transfer window, and with the Reds happy to meet the asking price, the deal could be done imminently.

The report states the 21-year-old could complete a move to Anfield in the next few days, with Slot viewing him 'as an ideal option to add dynamism and creativity to his midfield'.

Cherki showing promising signs in Ligue 1

The Lyon ace, who doesn't have a weak foot as per Transfermarkt, is still in the infancy of his career at 21-years-old, but he has cemented himself as a key player since first making his breakthrough in the 2019-20 season, and he has shown signs of year-on-year improvement.

This season, the starlet has picked up three goals and three assists in 14 Ligue 1 games, meaning he is on course to better his total of 10 league goal contributions last term.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig also lauded the youngster for his performance against Switzerland U21s just over 18 months ago.

Liverpool should not pass up the opportunity to sign Cherki this winter, considering he will be available for a very affordable price, and it is exciting news that a deal could be done in a matter of days.