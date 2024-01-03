Jurgen Klopp appears to have distanced himself from some of the high-profile names that have entered transfer circulation now that the January market is in full swing, but Liverpool are still likely to make a move in some capacity this month.

Indeed, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has recently revealed that top targets Andre, Joao Palhinha and Piero Hincapie are not being pursued at present, with the Anfield boss claiming that concluding impactful deals in January is no easy feat.

That said, if the right opportunity arises then Liverpool will pounce - as has been evidenced across recent winter windows; Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool transfer news - Federico Redondo

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the contenders to sign Argentinios Juniors midfielder Federico Redondo in 2024, with the South American club transfer-listing the 20-year-old prodigy for just £8m.

Manchester United and LaLiga giants Real Madrid are also interested, and while Liverpool would not usually make a swoop for an untested prospect in this manner, the affordable fee and abundant quality could urge Klopp to initiate a formal approach.

The No. 6 is one of the hottest commodities in Argentina right now, causing a storm with his precocious performances, and the winter window offers the perfect chance to strengthen on Merseyside.

Federico Redondo's style of play

Described as a “baller” by one journalist, Redondo has amassed 58 total appearances for his side since rising from the youth ranks, posting two goals and assists apiece, impressing last term after completing 87% of his passes and succeeding with 68% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

As per FBref, the starlet ranks among the top 15% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Argentine Primera División for pass completion, the top 19% for passes attempted, the top 12% for progressive passes and the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing his skill as an elite-level "controller" in the centre - as has been said of Redondo's ability by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

What this effectively means is that he is the metronomic presence in the middle, dictating play, picking out passages with his rangy game and protecting the backline.

While not a carbon copy stylistically, he could prove to be Liverpool's next Alexis Mac Allister, with his World Cup-winning countryman also beginning his career with Argentinos Juniors before moving to Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2019.

More accurate are the comparisons to Manchester City's Rodri, who wouldn't be a bad player to emulate if you are of a Liverpool persuasion and seeking a star in the making.

How Federico Redondo compares to Rodri

It was the aforementioned Kulig who made the comparison, writing that Manchester City's all-conquering midfield machine is the most similar profile to Argentinian football's latest prodigy.

Highlighting Redondo's biggest strengths in superb positioning and spatial awareness, sublime distribution, and his skill as a 'consistent, aggressive, and hard-tackling midfielder, with a very high work rate', there is little question that he is cut from the same cloth.

But to ascend to the level of the Spaniard, he would need to develop such attributes and sharpen them to a wicked point, with Rodri widely regarded as the best No. 6 in the world.

The 27-year-old ranks among the top 1% for pass completion and passes attempted, the top 3% for progressive passes and the top 12% for goals scored per 90.

He has also averaged a stunning 7.9 ball recoveries in the Premier League this season and succeeded in 77% of his dribbles and 75% of his aerial battles, dominant in the centre of Pep Guardiola's intricate system at the Etihad Stadium.

Should Redondo join Liverpool, he could nurture his innate ability to grow into a leading figure in European competition, and for a low fee, Klopp surely has to be all over this one.