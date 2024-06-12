The Athletic's leading transfer correspondent David Ornstein has recently confirmed the news that Liverpool fans all know: FSG are eager to strengthen Arne Slot's squad with a new centre-back this summer.

Wataru Endo impressed during the 2023/24 season after surprisingly signing from Stuttgart for £16m, working like an industrious ant for Jurgen Klopp, but the 31-year-old is flawed and not the long-term solution for a high-aspiration Anfield side.

That leaves the other priority position: out wide. There has been plenty of noise around the flanks and how Liverpool are keen to strengthen, but it's uncertain which side will receive the most attention, with Mohamed Salah, on the right, out of contract in 12 months and Luis Diaz, left, continuing to catch Barcelona's eye.

Diaz is one of the most likely high-profile Redmen to potentially depart Liverpool this summer, with Barcelona clearly having a vested interest in the Colombian but unable to secure his services and meet Liverpool's €75m (£63m) valuation.

Liverpool lining up Diaz replacement

Last weekend, transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed that the Reds were set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Crystal Palace sensation Eberechi Eze, who has a £60m release clause in his contract.

Called up to the Three Lions' EURO 2024 squad following his exemplary campaign, Eze would offer genuine quality to Slot's Liverpool frontline, with the perfect skill set to effectively succeed Diaz.

With Manchester United also considering joining the race for the 25-year-old, Liverpool must act swiftly if they are to prevail and land one of the Premier League's most exciting players.

Eberechi Eze's season in numbers

Eze was in emphatic form for Crystal Palace last season as he alternated between the left wing and in a more central attacking midfield role, praised for his "individual brilliance", "unique" style of play and ability to "go on and play for one of the top teams" by pundit Rio Ferdinand.

Across all competitions this season, Eze scored 11 goals and supplied six assists for his teammates, with all of said strikes arriving across his 24 starting displays in the English top flight, a testament to his clinical edge.

That return included a composed finish to round off a stunning, sweeping Palace move at Anfield back in April, with that crowning a 1-0 win for the visitors to help dampen the spirits surrounding Klopp's farewell, as Liverpool's title hopes effectively went up in smoke following that shock result.

Complementing his goalscoring return, as per Sofascore, the £100k-per-week star completed 84% of his passes, created seven big chances and averaged two key passes, 2.6 dribbles, six duels and five ball recoveries per game, truly emphasising just how dangerous he is.

Premier League 23/24: Eberechi Eze vs Luis Diaz Statistic Eze Diaz Matches played 27 37 Matches started 24 32 Goals 11 8 Assists 4 5 Pass completion 84% 85% Big chances created 7 5 Shots per game 3.1 2.5 Key passes per game 2.0 1.8 Dribbles per game 2.6 1.8 Recoveries per game 5.0 3.4 Duels won per game 6.1 4.6 Stats via Sofascore

Have a look at how that compares to Diaz - his prospective predecessor on Merseyside - when comparing the fleet-footed forwards' respective Premier League campaigns.

It doesn't take Pep Guardiola to deduce which play performed to the superior standard during the 2023/24 season, with Eze enjoying greater athleticism, commitment, drive and reward.

He might have a broad-ranging skill set but Eze is undoubtedly built upon his prolific ability, ranking among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 5% for shots taken and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

That final metric illustrates his breezy, weaving movements, indeed thriving as one of English football's finest ball-carriers over the past few years. See the clip below to observe Eze taking Arsenal's elite-class midfield for a walk in the park.

Eze is a talented player, and if Liverpool were to replace Diaz with him, they might even sign their own version of Anthony Gordon. A better version, perhaps.

Why Eberechi Eze could be Liverpool's own Anthony Gordon

Eze has been praised for his remarkable ability with a football by many, but his skills and efficiency are perhaps best encapsulated by Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil, who lauded both him and his Eagles strike partner Michael Olise.

Moreover, analyst Ben Mattinson has dubbed him a "superstar" and it's quite clear that, going off his current trajectory, the Greenwich-born gem is headed for greatness. Why wouldn't Liverpool want that to be at Anfield?

There were tentative reports several weeks ago concerning Liverpool interest in Newcastle United's Gordon, who joined the Magpies from Everton for £45m back in January 2023, but it's always been unlikely that Eddie Howe's side would sell the fast-rising winger despite concerns relating to PSR.

Eberechi Eze: Most Similar PL Players 23/24 Rank Player Club 1. Leandro Trossard Arsenal 2. Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 3. Phil Foden Manchester City 4. Luis Diaz Liverpool 5. Michael Olise Crystal Palace Sourced via FBref

Well, considering that Gordon plays to the tune of Eze and Diaz's style, Liverpool might be in luck if Barcelona do decide to swoop and sign Slot's current left-wing option for around £63m.

In the Premier League last term, Gordon, who is 23, scored 11 goals and supplied ten assists across 35 matches, with his exploits earning him Newcastle's Player of the Season honour.

He created 16 big chances, completed 82% of his passes and notably made 1.6 key passes and tackles, 1.5 dribbles and 5.3 won duels on average per match. Bruno Guimaraes gushed over his "unbelievable" campaign and indeed the Premier League - and Gareth Southgate - has taken note.

This is an impressive collection of qualities and no doubt showcases his tenacious and unflappable mentality, closing opponents down with constancy and charging up and down the left flank like a raging bull, but Eze, simply, is performing to a higher standard.