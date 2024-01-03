Liverpool's recent 4-2 dismantling of Newcastle United illustrated the offensive power that might just be enough to secure Jurgen Klopp's side the Premier League title this year or stay in contention for the trophy, at the least.

That said, Mohamed Salah and all his goals are off to the African Cup of Nations for a month or so, and the rest of the frontline, while each with their own exciting qualities, do not boast the same level of prolific brilliance.

Of course, this is hardly something to bemoan with any integrity; there are perhaps one or two forwards performing at a higher level than the Egyptian right now, and even this claim is debatable.

Klopp will be convinced that Liverpool will prevail across the forthcoming period, but it does underscore a chink in the armour that could be stretched and contorted if his future, another topic of debate, is to be away from Anfield, with the Saudi Pro League relentless in their pursuit.

So what does this mean? Well, Liverpool's options at right wing are somewhat limited, and while strengthening the defence should take priority, a move for a Premier League attacker is reportedly being lined up.

Liverpool transfer news - Michael Olise

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have sent scouts to observe Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise over the past several months and are closely monitoring his progress, exploring options for a long-term heir to that right-wing spot.

Chelsea activated Olise's £35m release clause in the summer but failed to secure his signature after Eagles chairman Steve Parish convinced the Englishman to pen a new long-term contract, bumping up the minimum fee buyout, though it is uncertain what this figure is at present.

With this release clause becoming active next summer, it is unlikely that Liverpool would make a move at the current campaign's midpoint, though efforts could now be made to ensure that Anfield is his destination.

Michael Olise's season in numbers

The Frenchman enjoyed an influential term before the summer, supplying 11 assists from 31 starts in the Premier League and receiving praise as a "wizard" for his creative work by writer Muhammed Butt.

But while the 22-year-old impressed with his supplementation last year, he appears to have shifted the gear since the summer, developing a cutting edge that has been sharpened to a point despite a lengthy layoff.

Indeed, having missed the opening three months of the term with a hamstring injury, Olise has returned fuelled by fire and has plundered five goals and an assist from just seven starts, as per Sofascore, also completing 81% of his passes, averaging 2.2 key passes and 3.8 ball recoveries per game while succeeding with 71% of his frequent dribbles and 60% of his ground duels.

Dubbed an "elite" player by content creator HLTCO, Olise has defied the expected rustiness after a long-term injury to unlock the clinical element of his game that could earn him a transfer to one of Europe's foremost outfits.

Michael Olise's style of play

Delightful to watch, Olise is assiduous and intelligent; he boasts defence-splitting vision and innate creativity to partner with a tenacity that has earned him praise for his defensive contribution - something that The Athletic highlighted during Palace's struggles almost 12 months ago.

The £100k-per-week talent, who signed for the club from Reading for only £8m in 2021, is competent both centrally and on the flank but has been regularly used out wide to make use of his directness and fleet-footed gait, stretching lines and allowing Roy Hodgson's side to progress the play and stay in front of the relegation zone.

As per FBref, Olise ranks among the top 18% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 20% for passes attempted, the top 16% for tackles, the top 7% for interceptions and the top 14% for blocks per 90.

The statistics-led site has led to comparison to Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, and while the Portugal international is a loathed figure on the red half of Merseyside, signing a player of his build in Olise might not be a terrible thing.

How Michael Olise compares to Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £47m in January 2020, and while the Red Devils have endured a turbulent and often abject time over recent years, the 29-year-old has largely been the club's most influential and important attacking outlet.

Across 211 fixtures for the Old Trafford side, he has scored 69 goals and provided 59 assists, vital in winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and praised as "inspirational" by his boss Erik ten Hag.

Michael Olise: Similar PL Players # Player Club 1 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2 Solly March Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Dwight McNeil Everton 4 Jack Grealish Manchester City *Sourced via FBref

Like the “special talent” that is Olise, as described by teammate Joel Ward, Fernandes is a dynamic player and offers superlative creativity alongside a willingness to get stuck in and contribute defensively, ranking among the top 3% of positional peers for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted, the top 1% for progressive passes, the top 4% for clearances and the top 12% for tackles per 90.

The £240k-per-week machine also created more big chances (31) than any other player across Europe's top seven divisions throughout 2023, something that Olise is proving to be able to emulate, if not parallel quite yet.

Liverpool must make their move, while Fernandes has been at the epicentre of a terrible Manchester United side this season, he is still an incredible player and signing a similar ace who could provide Klopp with some of his best attributes would only be a move to enhance the prospects of success over the coming seasons.