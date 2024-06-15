Anyone expecting Liverpool to suffer a dramatic decline next season will likely be left wanting: Arne Slot has inherited one of the most talented and dynamic squads in the Premier League.

True enough, Jurgen Klopp's departure has left a hole that will never really be filled in, but Liverpool were resurgent last year, won the Carabao Cup and spent the lion's share of the campaign fighting Arsenal and Manchester City for the title.

But none can deny that the Reds were ultimately a day late and a dollar short, also losing to Manchester United and Atalanta in the FA Cup and Europa League respectively, eventual champions both.

There is, admittedly, work to do for FSG and Michael Edwards, but if Liverpool can navigate the challenges then an exciting campaign could lie ahead. Sorting out the centre-back situation will be key though.

Liverpool eyeing new centre-back

When Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein's information conflates, you know that a story has legs. According to football's respective transfer gurus, Liverpool are actively pursuing a deal for Lille's Leny Yoro, an 18-year-old centre-back with the world at his feet.

What's the caveat? Real Madrid are also in the mix, and there's a bitter acceptance that Los Blancos might prevail. Anfield, frankly, has been bested on the pitch and in the transfer room on a catalogue of occasions by Florentino Perez's outfit in recent years.

With Joel Matip now departed at the end of his contract, Liverpool desperately need to bolster the backline, and a fantastic alternative could arrive in the form of Levi Colwill, a long-time Liverpool target.

According to football.london, the England international is still on FSG's radar despite Chelsea's stance that they are not entertaining any offers this summer.

Last summer, Chelsea valued Colwill at around £68m, with such a price tag likely still intact at present.

Levi Colwill's season in numbers

Colwill has enjoyed a solid campaign for Chelsea after rising to prominence on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion during the 2022/23 campaign, with Mauricio Pochettino predicting that he "can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England" after his efforts on the South Coast.

The 21-year-old centre-half returned to Chelsea last summer with sights set on cementing a starring role at Stamford Bridge, though injuries led to his regular deployment at left-back.

This is, of course, a testament to his dynamism and versatility, but Colwill views himself as a central defender and Liverpool can offer him the role that he so desires, promised the role of Virgil van Dijk's understudy, with a pathway to successor.

Colwill has previously been described as 'the most similar' player to the Liverpool skipper by StatsBomb, whose all-encompassing skill set has led him to an illustrious career at the centre of Liverpool's success under Klopp.

Colwill spent the majority of the second half of the season on the sidelines but he still managed to impress across his 32 appearances in 2023/24.

Premier League 23/24: Levi Colwill vs Virgil van Dijk Stat Levi Colwill Virgil Van Dijk Matches played 23 36 Matches started 20 36 Goals 1 2 Assists 1 2 Clean sheets 4 9 Pass completion 85% 91% Touches per game 62.5 90.8 Tackles per game 2.1 1.1 Clearances per game 2.8 3.9 Recoveries per game 4.2 4.7 Dribbles per game 0.5 (69%) 0.1 (50%) Duels won per game 5.0 (65%) 5.4 (76%) All stats via Sofascore

Clearly, the £100k-per-week talent has some work to do before he reaches the Netherlands phenom's level but the seeds of success are discernible. He is multi-faceted and this will serve him well as he refines his style over the coming years.

Indeed, as per FBref, the defender ranks among the top 11% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive carries, the top 10% for successful take-ons and the top 6% for tackles per 90.

A robust and action-packed style blends nicely with an adept technical skill that has placed Colwill among the upper echelon of the Premier League's ball-players.

He'd be a credit to Liverpool's first team, tasked with playing an important role for Slot, but what is it about the Chelsea ace that makes him such an attractive proposition?

How Levi Colwill could fit in at Liverpool

'Left-footed' is the watchword at Liverpool this season when discussing the perfect new centre-back to enter the fray. Yoro is the gold standard. He's still a teenager and would be inculcated into Slot's system while accepting that he would - at first - play second fiddle to Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk.

There's also Jarell Quansah to think about, but the 21-year-old will again expect to play a secondary, albeit still important, part in the new era on Merseyside.

Yoro is undoubtedly one of the most talented young players around, said to be "world-class material" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, but he's also of the more conventional mould, ranking among the top 7% of centre-backs for pass completion and playing a safer, more secure game. In that sense, he's a bit like Arsenal's William Saliba.

Colwill, however, is unquestionably more enterprising, though still blessed with the kind of solid defensive assurance that allows him to protect the sticks and influence advanced sequences both.

Yoro likely has a higher ceiling but Colwill has already showcased his skills in the Premier League, demonstrated his acumen. Kulig has already hailed him as a "Rolls-Royce" of a player.

While Van Dijk still has plenty left in the tank and will lead the first chapter of Slot's tenure at least, there's no question that the 33-year-old Dutchman will enter the final phase of his Liverpool career sooner rather than later.

Colwill could be the perfect replacement. If efforts to sign Yoro prove fruitless, there are few better tailored to an important role in the Anfield rearguard.