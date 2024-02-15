Thiago and Liverpool fans have had something of a love-hate relationship since the Spain international joined the club from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window of 2020 for a fee worth around £20m.

Although he has often been lauded as Liverpool's "best player", notably by John Barnes, his injury proneness creates a distaste in some fans' mouths, as he can never seem to play for the squad consistently.

For a player of Thiago's stature within the team, is something of a headache for Jurgen Klopp. As, when available, he is one of Liverpool's most creative players. This is shown by his goal contributions with the midfielder having contributed to a total of nine goals since his switch to Anfield.

His goal against Porto in the 2021 edition of the Champions League in particular is one of the Spaniard's finest moments in a Liverpool shirt.

It's moments like this where the £20m spent on the now 32-year-old seems like a bargain. However, as such has been the case throughout his stint in Merseyside, Thiago has been plagued with injuries.

As per TNT Sports, the midfielder has missed a total of 102 games through injury whilst being employed by the club.

This total is so high that it even exceeds the number of times he has played for the club, as the Spain international has only played 98 times for Liverpool. That number is set to increase too after he cruelly picked up a fresh setback in the defeat to Liverpool.

Statistics like these are hard to overlook and there is no wonder why the future of the Spain international is up in the air. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season with a renewal not yet being on the table.

Liverpool's answer to the void left by Thiago

Although Liverpool made four additions to their engine room over the course of the summer transfer window, there was one "great" youngster - as he was labelled by Klopp - at the club who had been given some consistent game time throughout the 2022/23 season.

That player was Stefan Bajcetic. The midfielder is just 19-years-old and yet, he was a recurring fixture in Klopp's starting XI last term.

Playing a total of 26 times over the course of the campaign for the Reds last season, Bajcetic was one of the more consistent midfielders within the squad.

It was the defensive midfielder's first season with the senior squad, making his Premier League debut during the Reds' historic clash against Bournemouth on the 27th August, where they triumphed 9-0 over the newly promoted side.

Bajcetic came on in the 70th minute and was deployed at right-back. According to Sofascore, during his time on the pitch, he managed to win both of his attempted ground duels and 12/15 of his attempted passes were successful.

Bajcetic season in numbers: 2022/23 League games played 11 League starts 6 Goals 1 Key passes per game 0.4 Tackles per game 0.8 Interceptions per game 0.8 Duels won per game 3.1 Average pass success 79% Stats via Sofascore.

When this is compared to Kostas Tsimikas' contribution, who also came on at around the 70th minute, the Greece international didn't manage to attempt any ground or aerial duels and only managed ten accurate passes.

This puts into perspective how up to speed Bajcetic was already, despite never playing a senior game.

Why Bajcetic is the answer Klopp has been looking for

Bajcetic's involvement last season was also cut short due to injury. However, he has since returned to first-team training, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

As the end of the season edges ever closer, Liverpool's title hopes are becoming more and more of a reality.

They currently sit top of the Premier League table with 54 points and have only lost two Premier League games all season.

Without a doubt, the re-introduction of Bajcetic could become vital to the Reds' hopes. Wataru Endo is currently the club's only natural defensive midfielder, however, with the 19-year-old coming back into the picture, some of the pressure can be eased off of the shoulders of the Japan international.

The pair could rotate each game and ensure that each other aren't being overplayed, which could result in further injuries to the Reds' squad. Despite the additions made in summer, the main area in which Liverpool's medical team are currently busiest is the centre of the park.

Each of, Thiago, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to be absent from the squad. So, with the return of Bajcetic edging closer, he could make a real difference to Klopp's ambitions for the season.