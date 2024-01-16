Having reached the halfway point of the January transfer window, there's little indication that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make any drastic changes to his high-flying squad.

In the summer, the Reds completed transfers for four new midfielders to restore some energy and verve to the engine room, and with this moving to be such a success, the need for reinforcements at the 2023/24 campaign's midpoint has been made less so.

First-placed in the Premier League, holding the advantage over Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final and also advanced in both the FA Cup and Europa League, silverware is attainable from numerous angles this season and the possibility of a momentous crescendo in May is very much a possibility.

The signings made in the summer, all arriving from abroad, have been impactful but this time Klopp appears to have his eye on a Premier League star, and if the chance arises then a formal approach could materialise in the summer.

Liverpool's transfer plans for the summer

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool could be preparing to complete a stunning swoop for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, with the Brazilian's future at St. James' Park in doubt.

Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract - which is payable over three instalments - with Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona all interested in securing his services.

Newcastle are one of the richest football clubs worldwide after being purchased by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but are hindered by the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability regulations and may need to cash in on one of their standout stars, with Guimaraes sure to fetch a pretty penny indeed.

How Bruno Guimaraes compares to Liverpool's midfielders

Guimaraes signed for Newcastle from French side Lyon for £40m back in January 2022, near the genesis of the club's transformative takeover, and he has been the fulcrum of the midfield ever since, utterly magnificent in guiding his team up the table and qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four finish last season.

Praised as a "world-class" player by Magpies teammate Dan Burn, Guimaraes truly is special and plays his role as a modern hybrid midfielder deployed deep in the centre of the pitch to perfection, blending defensive application with his innate technical abilities.

The titan has played 87 times for Eddie Howe's side and racked up 11 goals and ten assists in the process, and while his injury-ravaged team have endured a tumultuous term thus far, he has largely been imperious in the centre.

As per Sofascore, the 26-year-old has completed 87% of his passes across 20 Premier League appearances this season, averaging 1.4 key passes, 2.2 tackles and 6.1 ball recoveries, while also succeeding with 69% of his dribbles and winning 57% of his 7.2 contested duels per fixture.

He also ranks among the top 15% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 11% for progressive passes and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, showcasing his ball-carrying ability and creative influence from the centre of the park.

Bruno Guimaraes vs Alexis Mac Allister & Wataru Endo (23/24) Stat (per 90) Guimaraes Mac Allister Endo Matches played 20 15 15 Goals 1 1 1 Assists 3 1 0 Pass completion % 86% 88% 86% Progressive passes 7.55 6.72 4.87 Progressive carries 1.58 0.51 1.23 Shot-creating actions 3.01 2.30 2.69 Successful take-ons 1.79 0.74 0.13 Tackles 2.24 2.62 2.05 Blocks 1.28 2.38 1.15 Interceptions 0.87 1.39 1.15 Clearances 0.61 0.66 2.05 *Sourced via FBref's Player Comparison tool

When looking at the table above, it's pretty conclusive that Guimaraes would bring a kaleidoscope of creative abilities to the centre of the park, effectively performing the anchoring role that Alexis Mac Allister has been shoehorned into this season to greater effect, being more naturally suited.

That said, the Argentine is more active in defensive play but this does not mean that Guimaraes is inadequate in such efforts, rather, he covers far more ground and seeks to get onto the ball and wreak havoc with his intelligent distribution, all the while maintaining his vice on the engine room and Newcastle's control.

In signing the £160k-per-week phenom, Mac Allister would be able to serve in his natural No. 8 position and Dominik Szoboszlai could reach new heights, secure and spurred on by Guimaraes orchestrating efficacy behind him.

Imagine Bruno Guimaraes & Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai posted ten goals and 13 assists across all competitions for RB Leipzig last season but it doesn't look likely that he will match this tally this term, having signed for Liverpool for £60m in July and clinched four goals and three assists thus far.

There is a good reason for this, however, with the Hungary international playing deeper than his attacking midfield role in Germany, instead moulded into an all-encompassing star in the centre, charging Klopp's system with electric triumph.

Still, the 22-year-old has completed 88% of his passes in the English top flight and averaged 1.8 key passes, 1.4 tackles and 6.4 ball recoveries per outing, mirroring Guimaraes in many regards.

He also ranks among the top 5% of midfielders for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for successful take-ons and the top 7% for progressive carries and blocks made per 90.

Clearly, the creativity and dynamism that would form the core of Liverpool's team would be frightening, and if a deal is feasible Guimaraes simply has to be signed to complete the pack.

With Mac Allister providing his rounded scope of skills in a more naturally suited midfield role and Guimaraes providing Szoboszlai with an undying stream of supplementation to drift into the danger area and wreak havoc, there is no question that Liverpool would be on their way to cementing a midfield capable of realising Klopp's lofty ambitions.

£100m is a tall order and would actually break Liverpool's transfer record if they were to seal the deal, but given Guimaraes' pedigree and proven mettle on English shores, his could be the name to ensure that Liverpool's future is adorned with silverware in its hordes.