With the dust settling down now after Jurgen Klopp's emotional farewell during the Wolverhampton Wanderers season-closer, Liverpool are entering into a new era with Arne Slot at the helm.

It might not be all smooth sailing for the Dutchman from minute one at Anfield, however, with the now former Feyenoord manager all too aware of the fate of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, after he was once the hot ticket arriving from the Netherlands to the Premier League.

The Reds were patient with Klopp once upon a time when he didn't instantly hit the ground running, and they will endeavour to show the same levels of calmness towards Slot, who will be actively looking for players to add to his new Liverpool roster.

He could well fancy adding some exciting forwards to the Liverpool ranks to start leaving his mark on the new group he has inherited, with one target in particular having been spellbinding to watch in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool looking at "monstrous" attacker

According to a recent report in Sport Bild, Liverpool are just one of many suitors eyeing up breakout FC Mainz 05 star Brajan Gruda this summer with the 5 foot 10 attacker dazzling defences in Germany as of late.

Alongside Slot's Reds, the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa from the Premier League are noted to be keen on the 19-year-old, who has been said to have a "monstrous" left foot by football analyst Ben Mattinson.

It's led to Gruda scoring four times in league action this season for his current employers, on top of assisting a further three goals for the Bundesliga side.

How Gruda compares to Gordon and Salah

Also known for his immense ability on the ball when charging forward to dribble past a perplexed marker, which has seen him average an impressive 5.48 ball carries per 90 minutes over the last year according to FBRef, this might well be a deal that is welcomed with open arms more than Liverpool's alleged pursuit of Anthony Gordon.

Reportedly available in and around the £17m ball-park, which is a bargain deal compared to Gordon's excessive £45m price tag when switching to Newcastle, Liverpool could strike gold by signing the teenage sensation from Mainz.

Gruda vs Gordon - FBRef stats over the last year Stat - per 90 mins Gruda Gordon Progressive passes 3.89 3.02 Progressive carries 5.48 3.98 Successful take-ons 3.78 1.51 Progressive passes received 9.16 7.13 Stats by FBRef

Liverpool will look to develop Gruda even more at Anfield, with his daringness on the ball out in Germany more effective than Gordon's when looking at the table above, knowing that the likes of Roberto Firmino blossomed into a Reds great when moving over from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Slot will also be looking at the 19-year-old as a potential star of the future, with Mohamed Salah not getting any younger at 31 years of age.

Although Gruda has excelled playing as a more central attacking midfielder over hugging the right flank this season for Mainz, the Albanian's youth days at the Bundesliga outfit showed off his prowess at being able to wreak havoc from down the channels.

The Germany U21 international bagged five of his 17 goals playing for the Mainz U19s from this right wing spot, which could lead to Slot wanting to try him out in Salah's position if a deal was to get over the line.

His unbelievable skillset bombing forward could also be enhanced in and around the crop of talent at the Reds, with Slot no doubt thrilled that his potential new recruit can play in a whole host of attacking positions away from the wing, as the 19-year-old is also capable of starting as a striker if required.

This will unlikely be Liverpool's only foray into the market, as the Dutchman attempts to stamp his authority onto his new team in the wake of Klopp's departure.

Liverpool fans will know that the next big heart-breaking exit could be Salah soon, even if he doesn't leave for Saudi Arabia this summer, and so fresh talent could just be what's needed in the form of Gruda.