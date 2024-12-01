Liverpool are riding on the crest of a wave right now, and they face Manchester City at precisely the right time.

While the Anfield side are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions, City have failed to win any of their previous six games, going through their most difficult period under Pep Guardiola.

The Reds hold an eight point lead at the top of the table and should Arne Slot’s side go on to defeat City this afternoon, it could put another dent in Guardiola’s title ambitions.

Manchester City’s defensive frailties

Since their win over Southampton on October 26, the club have conceded 17 goals in just six games, scoring only seven times during that time period.

Guardiola’s defenders certainly struggled, most notably Kyle Walker, who was helpless against Tottenham Hotspur last week as they ran riot, scoring four without reply to inflict one of the heaviest defeats the former Barcelona manager has endured.

Manchester City's last six results Date Competition Result 26/11/2024 Champions League Drew 3-3 with Feyenoord 23/11/2024 Premier League Lost 4-0 to Spurs 9/11/2024 Premier League Lost 2-1 to Brighton 5/11/2024 Champions League Lost 4-1 to Sporting CP 2/11/2024 Premier League Lost 2-1 to Bournemouth 30/10/2024 Carabao Cup Lost 2-1 to Spurs Via Sky Sports

Walker may have won four of his five total duels contested, yet the right-back made just one tackle and one clearance in the defeat as he was run ragged by Heung-min Son for Spurs, who shone on the left wing.

If Liverpool aim to secure all three points, then targeting the 34-year-old could be one way of piling on more misery for City this weekend, that’s for sure.

Who will Slot unleash on the left flank, however?

The Liverpool star who can terrorise Walker

There is no denying how impressive Luis Diaz has been this term, registering 11 goal contributions – nine goals and two assists – in just 18 matches under Slot.

Against Real Madrid in midweek, Diaz wasn’t quite at his sparkling best, missing two big chances, winning just two of his nine ground duels and losing possession ten times during the clash.

Cody Gakpo entered the game with 20 minutes left, taking over from Darwin Núñez, and he ended up getting on the scoresheet along with succeeding with 100% of his dribbles and making one key pass.

Although he was deployed through the middle against the La Liga side, perhaps Slot could unleash the Dutchman on the left flank so he can terrorise Walker this afternoon.

In the Premier League last season, Gakpo ranked in the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.69) and in the top 28% for progressive carries per 90 (2.35), clearly indicating that he could be a major threat out wide for the Reds.

During the 2022 World Cup, Statman Dave hailed his performance against Qatar as “unstoppable” and if he can replicate this sort of form, Walker is in for a rough 90 minutes, that’s for sure.

The Anfield side have a wonderful chance to stretch their advantage at the top of the table with a victory against City. If they do, then Slot’s men could be difficult to catch in the Premier League this season.