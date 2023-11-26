Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign as they remain in the race for the title alongside the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal after 13 matches.

The Reds are only two points off the top of the table and have lost once in their opening 13 Premier League games, to go along with eight wins and four draws.

Jurgen Klopp has reacted brilliantly to the disappointment of missing out on a top four finish, which resulted in no Champions League football this season, last term and his side are on course to challenge for silverware this time around.

Mohamed Salah has been in top form with a fantastic return of ten goals and five assists in 13 appearances for the Reds, whilst none of his teammates have managed more than four goals or four assists in the top-flight.

Whilst they have also played out wide, Liverpool's two centre-forward options - Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota - have combined for eight goals in 24 league matches.

Klopp's main goal threat comes from the right wing with Salah and he does not have a consistent number nine who he can rely upon to find the back of the net on a regular basis, which was also the case last season as Nunez plundered nine league goals.

That could change in the future, though, as the Merseyside-based outfit are reportedly interested in a swoop for a prolific teen striker...

Liverpool transfer news - Francesco Camarda

According to 90min, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs interested in signing 15-year-old AC Milan centre-forward Francesco Camarda.

The report claims that Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on a deal for the teenage sensation.

It states that the Reds, alongside Premier League rivals City and Chelsea, have made contact with the player's family as they look to convince him to ditch Italy and secure a move to English football to continue his development.

He is not eligible to sign a professional contract with Milan until his 16th birthday in March and this means that clubs have the opportunity to snap him up before then.

However, 90min do add that it is currently likely that Camarda will opt to commit his future to his current side and sign a deal with the Italian giants, who are still concerned about the interest in his services.

This means that it could be difficult for Liverpool to persuade the 15-year-old and his family to make the decision to uproot and move to the Premier League side.

If they are able to do so, though, then the teenage marksman could be a sensational addition to Klopp's squad for the future as he appears to be an outstanding young talent with the potential to develop into the club's next version of Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez's Liverpool goal record

The Uruguay international, who currently plays for Gremio in Brazil, enjoyed a goal-laden spell in England after his move from Dutch giants Ajax at the start of 2011.

He went on to plunder 82 goals and 46 assists in 133 appearances for the club in all competitions as he proved himself to be a reliable attacking threat for Brendan Rodgers.

Suarez really hit his stride in a Liverpool shirt during the 2012/13 campaign as the talented finisher produced an eye-catching 23 goals and five assists in 33 Premier League matches.

His best season in England, though, came during the following season. The outstanding number nine fired in a sensational 31 goals and assisted 12 for his teammates in 33 top-flight appearances - 43 goal contributions in total.

He completed 2.8 dribbles and made 2.7 key passes per game that term as the wonderful technician excited supporters with his terrific forward play, as the gem was able to beat opposition players, score goals, create chances, and assist his fellow attackers on a regular basis.

Liverpool's current centre-forward options are yet to prove themselves to be reliable outlets in the same way that Suarez was for the club in the past but Camarda is a young talent who has the potential to develop into that calibre of marksman.

Of course, this means that the Reds would be bringing in someone who is not likely to hit the ground running as he is still a youth team player who has not proven himself at first-team level.

That should not put them off swooping for his services, though, as the Milan teenager could be a terrific investment who goes on to be a huge success.

The statistics that show why Camarda could be Suarez 2.0

The 15-year-old ace has already broken a record at senior level for the Italian giants as he became the youngest player in Serie A history with an appearance against Fiorentina at the age of 15 years, 8 months and 15 days on Saturday.

They trusted him to make his debut before even being old enough to put pen to paper on a professional contract with the club and the teenager played 15 minutes of the 1-0 win for Milan.

As you would expect at the age of 15, Camarda struggled and lost all four of his duels whilst he also failed to complete his one attempted dribble in those 15 minutes. It was more about the experience for the young striker and the confidence that could come from being trusted at that age.

He has been a prolific scorer at youth level for Milan and looks to be a sensational prospect who could develop into being a lethal number nine.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed him as an "unbelievable" talent and, as of the 7th of November, relayed the striker's return of 11 goals in 17 matches at U17 and U19 level combined this season.

90min claimed that the 15-year-old ace has already scored over 400 goals at academy level for the Italian side, despite still having over four years of his teenage years left, and this highlights his remarkable scoring talent.

Camarda has racked up six goals and one assist in four appearances across the Coppa Primavera and UEFA Youth League so far this term, which speaks to his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

His incredible academy goalscoring record, with over 400 strikes, his goal return this season, and his emergence at first-team level at the age of 15 all suggest that he is a supremely talented young number nine with the potential to be a star.

Therefore, Liverpool could unearth their next Suarez and reliable goalscoring centre-forward - for the future - by winning the race to land the record-breaker's signature before March and helping him to develop and hone his skills as an evidently prolific striker.