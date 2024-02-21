What was that saying about rain? Liverpool are afflicted by, unfortunately, a torrential downpour of injury problems right now and supporters will be worried that Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea might suffer because of it.

However, first the Anfield outfit must defeat Luton Town, and they must do so without a host of first-team stars.

First-placed in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp will be confident in his side's ability to secure victory this evening but there is no question that current conditions could stifle an almighty bid for silverware across multiple fronts.

Liverpool injury news

Diogo Jota was forced off on a stretcher during Liverpool's recent victory over Brentford, and Klopp has since confirmed that the Portugal international faces "months" on the sidelines.

Goalkeeper Alisson, midfielders Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and influential right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of action.

The club's German boss admitted that he might need to dip into the academy ranks once again this season, with questions over Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez's immediate fitness compounding the issues ahead of the clash against Luton.

Liverpool could unleash unlikely Nunez replacement

Cody Gakpo scored and assisted off the bench against Brentford but the dynamic Dutchman is not the only player who Klopp could call upon, even if he is likely to start, having demonstrated a willingness to hand teenage talents a platform.

One star who was namechecked by Klopp ahead of the Hatters' journey northward is 18-year-old forward Jayden Danns, who has been causing quite the stir at academy level.

Danns, born in Liverpool, has scored 16 goals from 16 appearances in all competitions this season and has been hailed as "unplayable" in the final third by U23 scout Antonio Mango, and now might be the perfect time to hand him that elusive professional debut.

Nunez, admittedly, is not the easiest forward to replace. Chastised for his profligacy by some, heralded as an "agent of chaos" by others - including journalist Theo Squires - the Uruguayan invariably makes his presence known in the final third and has a healthy return of 13 goals and 11 assists this season.

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool Career by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 23/24 37 13 11 0.65 22/23 42 15 4 0.45 Source: Transfermarkt

Speaking of his own playing style, Danns has noted his electric pace and eagerness to drop deep and surge forward with the ball at his feet.

Perhaps in this way, he can indeed emulate Nunez, who ranks among the top 13% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Will Klopp take a risk on Danns, so young, so fresh from his formative years? The evidence would suggest that he has the quality to make an impression among the seniors and given the recent success with handing youngsters a chance to impress, why not?