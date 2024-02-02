Liverpool are absolutely flying this season and are currently preparing for a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the Premier League, top of the table and in a commanding position across cup competitions.

Anfield is brimming with confidence and manager Jurgen Klopp has masterminded a revival after the 2022/23 campaign's struggles but is, by his own admission, "running out of energy" and will step down from his position at the end of the term.

The rumour mill erupted with possible replacements - Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2005, is the frontrunner - and FSG will make their decision in the coming months.

Liverpool's manager shortlist

Alonso is not the only name on the list, with esteemed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - revealing that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is the other top target for Liverpool at this stage.

The Italian journalist said: “I still insist on two names confirmed who are Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi, who for sure are on the list. But I'm sure they will take their time and I'm still sure that Liverpool want to appoint a sporting director before deciding who is going to be the new manager."

Roberto De Zerbi is perfect for Luis Diaz

De Zerbi is an exciting manager and has done a stellar job with Brighton, leading the club into the Europa League and being praised for his "special and unique" approach by Pep Guardiola.

De Zerbi's style does differ from Klopp's - as does Alonso's - and it's important to remember that the best way to replace the German will be to target a manager to can succeed with their ideology, irrespective of how it aligns with the current system.

Implementing a possession-based game centring on intelligent patterns and patience in build-up play, De Zerbi would not bring the heavy metal approach that has worked wonders on Merseyside over the past eight years, but Liverpool's players could certainly adapt and absorb the methods, with the 44-year-old's style perfect for Luis Diaz down the left channel.

The Colombian has ebbed and flowed from form this season but is enjoying a purple patch at present, scoring three goals and providing one assist in January, and ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 8% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as per FBref.

Luis Diaz: Similar Players # Player Club 1. Joao Felix Barcelona 2. Samuel Chukwueze AC Milan 3. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 4. Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 5. Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Source: FBref

His ball-playing crispness and electric pace make for a player fit to flourish under De Zerbi's wing, contributing effectively to the passing of the play and driving forward to latch onto defence-splitting through balls from playmaking peers.

He bears similarities to Kauro Mitoma and could emulate the Japanese star. To elucidate this point, Mitoma ranks among the top 20% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 19% for assists, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 5% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

De Zerbi has never lost to Klopp across four matches - winning two and drawing two - and could spark the fluency to allow Diaz to play his best football, seamless and slick as he floats up the pitch and toward the danger area.