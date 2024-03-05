Liverpool are enjoying a campaign that will long be remembered for its incredible title-chasing ambitions, rich emergence of academy prospects and sheer belief and commitment under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, who will step down from his manager's position after the conclusion.

First-placed in the Premier League, Liverpool's infinitesimal lead could crumble in an instant, with Manchester City and Arsenal both convinced of their ability to succeed, but regardless of the outcome, Klopp will be remembered for his brilliance in shaping an imperious unit out of an outfit in disrepair back in 2015.

Securing an apt heir is paramount, harnessing this immensely talented squad and continuing a remarkable journey. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the clear frontrunner, but he's not the only name on the list.

Liverpool eyeing Alonso alternative

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has been of interest to Liverpool but that seems to have cooled across recent weeks, with Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim the desired alternative to Alonso, should the Spaniard - also wanted by Bayern Munich - prove unattainable this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have sent scouts to observe Sporting in action over in Portugal recently, doing due diligence as they assess his suitability for the Anfield project.

However, the Express claim that Liverpool would have to pay a world-record fee of £26m to steal him away, surpassing the £22m figure Bayern Munich paid for Julian Nagelsmann back in 2021.

The 39-year-old tactician ended Sporting's two-decade trophy drought in Liga Portugal a few years ago and currently tops the table at present, one point ahead of Benfica and with a game in hand.

It's understood that Liverpool took a data-driven approach after Klopp certified his stance on leaving at the end of the term and Amorim ranks very highly on the list. Alonso is working wonders over in Germany, but Amorim might just be the next best thing.

How Ruben Amorim would unlock Cody Gakpo

Praised for his "incredible" work by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Amorim took the reins at the Estádio José Alvalade back in 2019 and led Sporting to the league title after several years of mediocrity, with his suffocating style of play and tactical interchangeability earning plaudits and Liverpool's attention.

His predilection to create a team that urges fluidity and progression is something that Liverpool could certainly make good use of, and for this reason, he might be the perfect manager to bring the best out of Cody Gakpo, who has scored 11 goals and supplied five assists across all competitions this season but remains lacking - there's another level to the Dutchman's game, for sure.

Signing for Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven for £35m back in January 2023, Gakpo has been praised for his "special skill set" by assistant manager Pep Lijnders and has been an invaluable cog with his dynamism and positional versatility plugging holes on many occasions over the past few months, but he's alienated in games on too many occasions.

Still, Gakpo ranks among the top 17% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 15% for pass completion, the top 4% for progressive passes, the top 16% for progressive carries, the top 2% for tackles and the top 12% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref.

Cody Gakpo: Apps by Position in 23/24 Position Appearances Goals Assists Centre-Forward 19 9 3 Left Winger 7 1 2 Central Midfield 7 0 0 Right Winger 5 1 0 Sourced via Transfermarkt

It's quite the range of far-reaching abilities, and while the 24-year-old is not harnessing them to the max, Amorim's need for creators in the final third to supplement the out-and-out striker and complement the surging wide playmakers might just make for a perfect fit.