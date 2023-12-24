Liverpool have not been known to sign 'superstars' under Jurgen Klopp, despite the illustrious success that has suffused the German's reign on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah, for example, is one of the world's best forwards but was signed from AS Roma for £34m in 2017 as an exciting player but not of the same calibre as European football's creme-de-la-creme.

It's a recruitment strategy that has paid dividends time and time again for the Reds, who invest in promising talents ready to be sculpted to Klopp's creation. It's a blueprint that has reaped silver-laden rewards.

Now, with the January transfer window nigh, Liverpool are expected to complete a deal or two to strengthen their squad as they compete for the Premier League title.

Bolstering the backline and defensive midfield is expected to take precedence, but that's not stopped rumours circulating concerning Johan Bakayoko, who could be the missing piece of Liverpool's attack.

Liverpool transfer news - Johan Bakayoko

According to ESPN, Liverpool are a firm contender to move for PSV Eindhoven star Bakayoko in 2024, and while a bid next summer is more probable, Salah's leave to compete in the African Cup of Nations next month could accelerate the club's plans.

Brentford fought hard to sign the young Belgian in the summer and saw a £34m club-record bid rejected in August, while Liverpool were credited with an interest alongside city rivals Everton and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, though the starlet ultimately remained with PSV.

While Liverpool need to augment the defensive side of the pitch this winter, if an apt opportunity to swoop arises then there is every chance that Bakayoko could wind up at Anfield to make an impact during the pivotal business end of the campaign.

Johan Bakayoko's style of play

Principally a right winger, Bakayoko could be the perfect understudy for a player of Salah's ability, offering a more creative and "electric" presence down the wide channel, as the player was described by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Kulig also called the 20-year-old an "essential piece of this magnificent PSV team", with his outfit currently in first place in the Dutch Eredivisie after 16 matches, incredibly winning every match so far and perched ten points ahead of second-placed champions Feyenoord.

As per FBref, the wily winger ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across divisions similar to the Eredivisie over the past year for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for passes attempted, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90.

Effectively, such metrics highlight his barrelling presence and sublime creative skills, capable of blending pace with precision and intelligence in decisive moments.

Johan Bakayoko: Key Strengths Very strong Strong Passing Aerial duels Key passes Crossing Dribbling Ball retention Long shots *Sourced via WhoScored

With nine Belgium caps and one goal to his name at this maiden stage, Bakayoko appears to be the real deal and perhaps made the prudent move in remaining with the Boeren during the summer, continuing to hone his craft after bursting onto the scene last year.

Indeed, last season, a teenage Bakayoko made the journey from the youth ranks to the senior set-up and plundered five goals and assists apiece in the league, very quickly confirming his potential as one of the division's finest prospects - of which there are many.

But he's come alive this year and truly stamped his presence as one of Europe's hottest prospects, with Liverpool seemingly enticed by his skill set.

Johan Bakayoko's season in numbers

Across all competitions this season, Bakayoko has posted four goals and supplied 13 assists across 27 matches, turning heads in Britain after an excellent creative display against Rangers in Champions League qualifying.

In the Dutch top-flight, as per Sofascore, Bakayoko has been utterly mesmerising and has posted three goals and eight assists from just 14 starting appearances, creating nine big chances, averaging 2.7 key passes and 3.3 ball recoveries per game, boasting an 85% passing accuracy and succeeding with 3.3 (62%) duels per match.

His metrics are brilliant but stepping up to the Premier League is a mountainous challenge for even the most exciting of players, but right at the embryonic phase of a potentially prosperous career, Bakyoko will be confident in his ability.

He could even follow in the footsteps of Cody Gakpo, who joined Liverpool from PSV in a £35m deal one year ago...

Imagine Johan Bakayoko & Cody Gakpo

Gakpo earned widespread acclaim for his exploits at the 2022 World Cup with the Netherlands, scoring in all three group games and playing a big part as his nation waded into the quarter-finals, losing to eventual champions Argentina on penalties.

He joined a Liverpool side last January that was suffering a staggering internal malfunction, and it's hardly his fault that he made a slow start to life on English shores, with a shadow of a midfield supplementing him.

But he had enjoyed incredible riches in his homeland and had plundered 13 goals and 17 assists from just 24 matches across all competitions before his transfer.

Gakpo has somewhat come under fire this season but has still scored seven goals; he might need some added support to help him reach his full potential and Bakayoko could hold the intangible key.

Reuniting with Bakayoko, who had scarcely broken into the first-team at the time of Gakpo's departure, a brilliant connection could be forged, with the Dutchman's clinical shooting enhanced by Bakayoko's creativity.

Liverpool's usual wide players, Luis Diaz and Salah, both have fantastic qualities, but on the left, the Colombian has yet to assist in the Premier League and this is affecting Gakpo's support.

Salah, meanwhile, has created the most big chances in the division this season (13), but given that he ranks among only the top 63% of positional peers for shot-creating actions, it's clear that he is not focussing on assists, rather, they come naturally due to his remarkable vision and technical skills.

Bakayoko could be the perfect partner, as he would heap emphasis on providing for his erstwhile PSV teammate, and Klopp must make his move if a chance to snap him up arises this winter.