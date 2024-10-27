Currently on course to lose Mohamed Salah at the end of his current contract next summer, Liverpool could now use the connection between new assistant coach John Heitinga and one £85m winger to land a 2025 deal.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah all on course to leave as free agents in the summer unless they manage to agree fresh deals, it's no surprise that the rumours over just who the Reds could turn to have been coming thick and fast. The likes of Arda Guler have already been linked to Anfield, with the winger reportedly no longer considered untouchable at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, young Nantes defender Nathan Zeze has also been linked with a move to Merseyside, as Liverpool look to replace Van Dijk. After missing out on Leny Yoro to Manchester United last summer, those at Anfield will be desperately hoping to avoid a repeat in the case of Zeze, who has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of clubs.

When it comes to welcoming a reinforcement, however, the Reds could yet look slightly closer to home and put their own contacts to good use. According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool could now use Heitinga's connection with Mohammed Kudus to land an £85m deal for the West Ham United star next summer.

By triggering his hefty £85m release clause, Liverpool would be signing a player who may replace Salah for years to come and one that is already reportedly on Arne Slot's shortlist.

What's more, the winger himself has already admitted his desire to have worked with Heitinga for longer than he did after enjoying success under the current Liverpool assistant at both Ajax and West Ham last season.

Kudus told reporters, as relayed by Anfield Watch: "I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I had at Ajax. Apart from the training, I have a lot of respect for him in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have loved to work with him longer."

"Strong" Kudus could replace Salah

Whilst Kudus hasn't exactly picked up where he left off in the last campaign to endure a disappointing start under new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui, which last weekend's reckless red card against Tottenham Hotspur far from helped, the potential is still there. Last season, the former Ajax man was one of the Premier League's best signings and that narrative hasn't changed and will remain the case if he joins Liverpool.

Proving his quality to perform at the highest level last season, the 24-year-old managed 18 goals and a further seven assists in a stunning season which earned the praise of teammate Aaron Cresswell, who said via BBC Sport: "I've just trained with him and you don't want to go anywhere near him. I'm up against him all the time and I'm like: 'Mo, go on over to the left!'

"He's a top, top talent and I think we haven't seen the best of him yet. I won't go near him in training because I know if I'm going to try to knock him off the ball I had better make sure he's not looking and doesn't see me coming. You just can't get near him. He's so strong, so quick, so sharp."