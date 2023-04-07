Liverpool are reportedly among the "most interested" clubs in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada this summer.

What's the latest on Kamada to Liverpool?

The Merseyside outfit have three central players all out of contract at the end of the season, and with FSG having decided not to trigger Arthur Melo's option to buy, the Reds will need to completely revamp their central ranks ahead of the forthcoming term. Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that he used the most recent international break to hold talks with some of his transfer targets, but stopped short of specifying particular players, though it's no secret that he's been heavily linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, Japan international Kamada's deal at the Deutsche Bank Park is set to expire in the summer, meaning that he is poised to become a free agent and therefore able to talk to other clubs regarding his next move, and amid being Oliver Glasner's second-best offensive player in terms of match rating with 6.83 (as per WhoScored), he isn't short of potential suitors.

Back in February, 90min credited the Reds, alongside their Premier League rivals Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, with an initial interest in the 26-year-old, who was being monitored by the quartet, and if the following update is anything to go by, it sounds like the Anfield side are ahead of their competitors in the race to secure his signature.

According to reports from Spain-based Relevo (via Liverpool Echo), Klopp's side and Bayern Munich were name-checked as the two current clubs to be most expressing their admiration for Kamada.

The latest claim reads: "As reported by the German press, he will not renew his contract with Eintracht and will go free. Many teams are getting in touch with the environment, but so far the most interested clubs are Liverpool and Bayern Munich. At the moment there is nothing advanced with Atletico de Madrid or with other Spanish clubs, which are closely monitoring the situation."

Should Liverpool make a move for Kamada?

Kamada has been dubbed a "hero" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and considering that it would cost nothing to acquire his services, Liverpool surely have to consider making an approach at the end of the season.

The Nike-sponsored star is naturally an attacking midfielder - which is highlighted in his numbers, having racked up an impressive 18 goal contributions (13 goals and five assists) in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

The £34k-p/w talent would also add excellent versatility to the Liverpool squad, having operated in seven different positions since the start of his career, including three within the midfield and across the frontline. Kamada knows what it takes to be successful having lifted the Europa League and German Cup with Frankfurt, so would match the winning mentality and ambitions to secure further silverware on Merseyside.